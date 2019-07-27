It's 'Cocaine Mitch,' not 'Moscow Mitch,' bozos. But 'Mr. Nyet' for short

So now there's an icky campaign by Democrats to paint Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a Russian "asset."

Just as Democrats had an impossible time accepting the results of the 2016 election, so we have them having a hard time accepting the reality of the Mueller Report - that President Trump engaged in no Russian collusion.

If you were to read all of Dana Milbank's recent Washington Post column on the matter and nothing else, there'd be no way you couldn't think otherwise. Milbank writes:

Sounds like a bad guy, right? Quite possibly, as Milbank argues at the top of his piece, a Russian asset at minimum, if not agent.

One problem: Russians weren't particularly active in the U.S. election of 2016. They were comfortable expecting the election of Hillary Clinton and spent a mingy six figures on trying to create chaos as they always do on social media. The big meddlers - Mexico, the anglo-sphere, some of the Arab states, China, got no notice whatsoever. And to force a campaign to file paperwork any time a canvasser talks to a foreign national on a subway quite possibly by chance is rather excessive. If Democrats were serious about foreign donations, they might consider looking at President Obama's record to get some practice.

But someone at National Review got hold of the real Democrat game here -- the federalization of all the elections. You know, like student loans and health care and education (Common Core) got federalized, as if that improved anything. Most likely, the aim is to Californify the elections, giving Democrats the same election advantages and PRI-style "perfect dictatorship" permanent rule that California "enjoys." Ballot-harvesting, of course, will be next.

Here are some of the shady details that don't quite make it into Milbank's piece, according to NR:

The Democrats tried to push these bills by unanimous consent. One of them, a bill giving states hundreds of millions of dollars to upgrade their voting systems and requiring the use of paper ballots, had already passed the House — and won only a single Republican vote, meaning its support is far from unanimous. The other would require candidates to report foreign offers of assistance; this would encounter numerous practical difficulties and at minimum cannot simply sail through the Senate unimpeded. Senate Democrats asked for unanimous consent to these bills knowing they would not receive it and pretended to be shocked when they didn’t get it. The media then gobbled up a narrative about McConnell stopping action on an issue right after being warned about how serious a problem it was. To be clear, foreign election interference is, indeed, a serious threat. According to the recent Intelligence Committee report, while there’s no sign that vote totals have been manipulated, there have been successful efforts to access sensitive information such as voter registration. Less well known, however, is that there’s already been immense progress on this issue. The Department of Homeland Security and the states have gotten far better at addressing it since the 2016 election; Congress provided the states $380 million for election security just last year; under McConnell, the Senate has passed bills to further deter and punish those who interfere in elections. Still, additional efforts are warranted, and some of those efforts could require legislation.

So what we were seeing was a dirty trick, a ploy to make McConnell appear to be himself a Russian colluder, same as President Trump, in a bid to boost Democratic candidates in 2020. Like Russia Russia Russia is still what gets their voters going, which is pathetic. It's a disgusting bid to create a "narrative" through phony proposals that could be turned into electoral ammunition. If Democrats were serious about any of this, they wouldn't demand unanimous votes, they would do whatever it took to win passage instead. The only good thing about it is that they might be messing with the wrong person. McConnell is a canny politician who can see through the games and might be able to engineer some payback. They don't call him Cocaine Mitch for nothing. Mr. Nyet, though, might have some potential.

Image credit: DonkeyHotey, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0