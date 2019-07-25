It’s 2 members of The Squad that want to deport people back where they came from

President Donald Trump (R), the grandson of German and Scottish immigrants, did not ask the four mean girls (ok, ladies women) in the US Congress, aka The Squad, to go back where you came from, as has been erroneously reported so often by the usual leftist hating media but instead suggested “they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....

Thanks to former New York State Assemblyman D ov HIkind (D-Brooklyn) for discovering and assembling these and other sordid tweets. Glance at a few, if you can stomach them, and then wonder why the so-called mainstream media never mentioned them, condemned them while focusing negatively on President Trump (R).

...uttered these bigoted, racist and hateful ideas -- among so many other bigoted, racist and hateful ideas they've vomitted. But these ladies are "of color," and are politically correct minorities and are not male. Plus, they are Democrats. Trump fits into none of these special victim, righteous categories.

Big difference but reporting accurately on Trump would disrupt the negative lying media narrative. However, in a reality most lefty media can't admit, Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich)

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....

President Donald Trump (R), the grandson of German and Scottish immigrants, did not ask the four mean girls (ok, ladies women) in the US Congress, aka The Squad, to go back where you came from, as has been erroneously reported so often by the usual leftist hating media but instead suggested “they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Big difference but reporting accurately on Trump would disrupt the negative lying media narrative. However, in a reality most lefty media can't admit, Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich)

and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in a now-deleted tweet...

(source)

...uttered these bigoted, racist and hateful ideas -- among so many other bigoted, racist and hateful ideas they've vomitted. But these ladies are "of color," and are politically correct minorities and are not male. Plus, they are Democrats. Trump fits into none of these special victim, righteous categories.

Thanks to former New York State Assemblyman Dov HIkind (D-Brooklyn) for discovering and assembling these and other sordid tweets. Glance at a few, if you can stomach them, and then wonder why the so-called mainstream media never mentioned them, condemned them while focusing negatively on President Trump (R).