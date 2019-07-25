« Have the Democrats reached their culminating point? | Mueller’s serial senior moments revealed he was a front-man for Trump-haters »
July 25, 2019

It’s 2 members of The Squad that want to deport people back where they came from

By Ethel C. Fenig

President Donald Trump (R), the grandson of German and Scottish immigrants, did not ask the four mean girls (ok, ladies women) in the US Congress, aka The Squad, to go back where you came from, as has been erroneously reported so often by the usual leftist hating media but instead suggested “they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....

 

 

 

 

 

 

Big difference but reporting accurately on Trump would disrupt the negative lying media narrative.  However, in a reality most lefty media can't admit, Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) 

 

 

and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in a now-deleted tweet...

(source)

...uttered these bigoted, racist and hateful ideas -- among so many other bigoted, racist and hateful ideas they've vomitted.  But these ladies are "of color," and are politically correct minorities and are not male.  Plus, they are Democrats.   Trump fits into none of these special victim, righteous categories.

Thanks to former New York State Assemblyman Dov HIkind (D-Brooklyn) for discovering and assembling these and other sordid tweets.  Glance at a few, if you can stomach them, and then wonder why the so-called mainstream media never mentioned them, condemned them while focusing negatively on President Trump (R).

President Donald Trump (R), the grandson of German and Scottish immigrants, did not ask the four mean girls (ok, ladies women) in the US Congress, aka The Squad, to go back where you came from, as has been erroneously reported so often by the usual leftist hating media but instead suggested “they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how....

 

 

 

 

 

 

Big difference but reporting accurately on Trump would disrupt the negative lying media narrative.  However, in a reality most lefty media can't admit, Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) 

 

 

and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in a now-deleted tweet...

(source)

...uttered these bigoted, racist and hateful ideas -- among so many other bigoted, racist and hateful ideas they've vomitted.  But these ladies are "of color," and are politically correct minorities and are not male.  Plus, they are Democrats.   Trump fits into none of these special victim, righteous categories.

Thanks to former New York State Assemblyman Dov HIkind (D-Brooklyn) for discovering and assembling these and other sordid tweets.  Glance at a few, if you can stomach them, and then wonder why the so-called mainstream media never mentioned them, condemned them while focusing negatively on President Trump (R).