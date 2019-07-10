Ilhan Omar busted (by the WaPo!) for making up BS story of racist oppression

The sheer wonderfulness of their planned paradise justifies the use of other fantasies to persuade the gullible masses tom support them in their quest for paradise

Leftists feel entitled to make up stories that illustrate their “higher truth” in order to win elections. Their ideology is based on a fantasy, that human nature is malleable and that if only the right political social structures (theirs) are in place, we can attain paradise on earth, with equality in every respect and evil banished from the face of the earth.

The current poster girl for this escape from facts into the realm of fantasy is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has gained a certain level of immortality with her summary of this attitude on 60 Minutes:

I think that there’s a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right.

But her freshman colleague in the House of Representatives, Ilhan Omar, obviously feels equally free to make up crap and sell it to the trusting and vulnerable – for instance, school children. She has now admitted – in the face of facts – that she made up a story that wsn;t exactly true. Grayce McCormick reports in the Washington Examiner:

Rep. Ilhan Omar confessed to falsifying a story she shared in front of about 400 students at Richfield High School in Minneapolis. The anecdote was from Omar's days of working for a Minneapolis city councilman five years ago. She described a "sweet, old ... African American lady" who got arrested for stealing a $2 loaf of bread to feed her starving 5-year-old granddaughter and spent the weekend in jail. Omar said she attended the courtroom when the woman was brought in, and yelled, "Bulls---!" when the woman was fined $80 she couldn't pay. After the congresswoman's speech, for which she was 30 minutes late and cost the students their lunch period, the Washington Postinvestigated the claim. "I'm not sure. ... The details might not have all matched, but that's what I remember," the Minnesota Democrat said in an interview. "She might have had a prior [arrest]." City officials debunked the arrest, saying law enforcement isn't allowed to arrest shoplifters unless it's violent or there's likely further crime. The typical punishment for shoplifting is a three-hour class.

Utter BS, in other words. And lifted from the plot of Les Miserables. I doubt that Omar ever read the book, but maybe she saw the musical.

Here is the “higher truth”:

"I grew up in an extremely unjust society," the former Somali resident said in her speech, "and the only thing that made my family excited about coming to the United States was that the United States was supposed to be the country that guaranteed justice to all. So I feel it necessary for me to speak about that promise that's not kept."

Since the US is so “unjust” why doesn’t Omar renounce the American citizenship she adopted and return to her native Somalia?

