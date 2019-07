Hysterical lies about Trump's salute to America

The deep intellectuals on the NPR 1A radio program had conniption fits yesterday over President Trump's plans for a Fourth of July celebration of the U.S. Armed Forces in Washington. The two most risible lies propagated during the show:

The U.S. Constitution is mute on the deployment and use of American armed forces within the United States. It is actually the Posse Comitatus Act (18 U.S.C. § 1385) which prohibits deployment and use of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force for the purpose of executing the laws of the United States. And the Posse Comitatus Act does not even prohibit domestic deployment of the U.S. Navy and Marines.

The giggle here is that the Posse Comitatus Act was the closing chapter of the American Civil War. It spiked Reconstruction, the postwar program devised to extinguish the last vestiges of the Confederacy. The Posse Comitatus Act settled the Tilden-Hayes Presidential Election of 1876, allowing Republican Rutherford B. Hayes to become President over Democrat Samuel Tilden after a deadlock in the Electoral College.

The Republicans, who won the American Civil War, gave up on Reconstruction to wrest the Presidency from the actual 1876 winner, Democrat Tilden, who was supported by ex-Confederates. The Posse Comitatus Act lay dormant for years, but was revived in the public consciousness after Ruby Ridge and Waco by militia activists deeply scorned by the typical NPR lefty. Now the NPR lefties unwittingly claim the Posse Comitatus Act to attack President Trump. They have become neo-Confederates! Trump really does live rent free in their heads.

