Hysterical lies about Trump's salute to America

The Republicans, who won the American Civil War, gave up on Reconstruction to wrest the Presidency from the actual 1876 winner, Democrat Tilden, who was supported by ex-Confederates. The Posse Comitatus Act lay dormant for years, but was revived in the public consciousness after Ruby Ridge and Waco by militia activists deeply scorned by the typical NPR lefty. Now the NPR lefties unwittingly claim the Posse Comitatus Act to attack President Trump. They have become neo-Confederates! Trump really does live rent free in their heads.

