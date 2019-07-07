How far would your friends go to remain a Democrat?

Many of our friends emphatically state their loyalty to the Democratic Party. They have always been a Democrat. It is their political home. They feel good and right-minded with Democrats. They agree with most of their positions, especially on domestic issues important to them. They will go very far to stay with the Democrats, but are they willing to go this far? Ask yourself: would you willing to go this far? Refuse to appreciate, let alone even acknowledge, what President Trump has done for Israel. President Trump has taken actions that we never believed any American president would make happen, including moving the Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, leaving the disastrous Iran deal and defunding UNRWA. Nine out of ten Democratic presidential candidates at the first debate pledged to return to the Iran deal, which as Israel has tried desperately to tell us, represents an existential threat to its very survival in the murderous Middle East. It is not just Israel that a nuclear Iran threatens, however, it is also the US and all of western civilization. Ignore and excuse anti-Semitism on the Left and in the Democratic party Accept the false assertion by Democratic leaders like Mayor DeBlasio: “I want to be very, very clear…the threat that is ideological is very much from the right,…,” even though we all know that anti-Semitism thrives among leftist professors, among Students for Justice in Palestine, with Farrakhan and his followers, within intersectional groups that exclude Jews, Islamists raised on hatred of Jews/Israel and now even among Democratic members of the House of Representatives. Even a New York Times article is entitled, “Anti-Semitism Is Back, From the Left, Right and Islamist Extremes. Why?” Endorse Pelosi’s incredible assertion, “There is no taint of anti-Semitism in the Democratic party,” despite recurrent expressions of anti-Semitic tropes by Democratic leaders and rank and file; among them, Ilhan Omar whom the Democrats could not bring themselves to criticize. Go along with Democratic Party reassurances that support for Israel has in no way fallen off among Democrats. Insist on this even though according to the Gallup survey in 2018, Democrats’ support for Israel in her conflict with the Palestinians was only at 43% and approaches the lowest level of this support since 2005; Republican support for Israel was at 76%. The Democratic platform of 2016 was already pulling away from strong support of the US-Israel alliance; most notably Bernie Sanders and his representatives in the pre-convention meeting fought to identify Israel in the platform as an “occupier.” The proposal was defeated 8 to 5, but what about 2020? Congressional efforts to counter BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanction) activity against Israel, have been stymied by Congressional Democrats. Six out of the seven leading Democratic presidential hopefuls voted against the anti-BDS bill which passed in the Senate by 77 to 23, and “was opposed almost solely by Democrats.” Excuses abound, but Democrats were even absent from the celebration of the historic move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem. Joe Lieberman,former senator from Connecticut, was “surprised” that the Democrats were not in Jerusalem for this “…pro-US-Israel friendship-partnership-alliance rally.” Bear False Witness. Democrats do that when they label President Trump as an anti-Semite and enabler of anti-Semitism, even though he has expressed his determination not to tolerate anti-Semitism: “We will fight with all of our strength and everything that we have in our bodies to defeat anti-Semitism, to end the attacks on the Jewish people, and to conquer all forms of persecution, intolerance, and hate.” (Trump: National Day of Prayer Service, 5/2/19)? Distort what Trump said at Charlottesville as the proof that he is an anti-Semite, even though the full quote makes clear that Trump excepted neo-Nazis “who are very bad guys,” and he was speaking about good people on both sides of the debate over removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee. Go Along with the outlandish view that Trump is somehow responsible for the rise in anti-Semitism world-wide, even though it is denial to believe that anti-Semitism ever disappeared and delusional to hold one man, who just happens to be the leader of the opposing party, responsible for its resurgence in France and Syria and Sweden, Germany, Malaysia… How far would they go to stay in the Democratic party?



Are they willing to weaken the tie that we as Americans have with Israel, and risk her future safety, misjudge and minimize the potential danger of rising anti-Semitism and its sources, abandon youth to anti-Semitism on campus and risk the security of future American generations? We hope not. Barbara Leber and Carol Greenwald are on the board of JewsChooseTrump.org