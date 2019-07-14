How did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ever get elected?

I don't want to be unkind, but almost every other week, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offers up another are you serious? moment. Her defeat of the incumbent, and key Democrat member, Joe Crowley, in the primary a year ago June was the big surprise, and she has not ceased to distinguish herself ever since as a complete absurdity. With now a year's worth of brash inanities on record, Democrat U.S. rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would have done so much better once elected just to have observed an old saying — it's better to remain quiet and thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt — than to persevere in spouting flapdoodles while never, ever being in doubt. So how and why did a twenty-eight-year-old former bartender who might have had to sit down at the second word in a spelling bee become a U.S. representative, anyway?

To review, apparently, she passed the eyeball test of New York, Justice Democrats doing a talent search in some of New York's districts, including the Fourteenth. These J.D.s, judging that the older, seated Crowley was not communist enough, sought to primary him with a new, vibrant, expressive face. Ocasio-Cortez won "most talented." It's obvious that her non-white, female phenotype that couches everything in terms of race and immigration, sex, socialism, and cow flatulence was just the ticket for them, the thing that they wanted in the House of Representatives. Primary elections are an afterthought for most eligible voters, and in the Ocasio-Cortez win last June, only 13 percent of eligible voters in the 14th Congressional District bothered to vote. Out of about 215,000 active, registered Democrats in the district, a little fewer than 28,000 voted, with Ocasio-Cortez winning by about 4,000 votes. Because New York is overwhelmingly Democrat, a Republican has little chance in the much bigger general election turnout, so Ocasio-Cortez became the Trojan horse subterfuge to be slipped through the primary and into Congress by virtue of eyeball appeal and her eagerness to express all manner of follies with the seriousness of a heart attack. Ocasio-Cortez, in regard to her social justice cohorts: "for one to make it, a hundred have to try." See again for more of the same. Ocasio-Cortez is who she has shown herself to be — "a tool," and representative of many like her — and I feel sorry for her delusion. I choose to believe she has some God-given gifts that could be well used should she become aware of them. But how ironic that, being a non-white woman, of a group so championed by her party, she has been and is being exploited to attract the masses she herself is from, those who thought she would be a savior and who are so ignorantly lured in by the siren song of "social justice." The irony here of the juxtaposition of "justice" and "communist" should not be missed. This is really all about the political left behind the point of the spear — who, as Thomas Sowell, noted, "never understand that if a government is given the power to create 'social justice,' it has the power to create despotism. Millions of people around the world have paid with their lives for overlooking this fact." Ocasio-Cortez and her democratic socialist "warriors" on the front lines certainly don't know or understand this. Image: Dimitri Rodriguez via Flickr.