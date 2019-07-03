House Democrat wants to prosecute people who make fun of members of Congress online

Those people who are online making fun of members of Congress are a disgrace, and there is no need for anyone to think that is unacceptable. We're going to shut them down and whoever it is, to shut them down and they should be prosecuted. You cannot intimidate members of Congress, threaten members of Congress, it is against the law, and it's a shame in this United States of America.

"We're going to shut them down," promises Representative Frederica Wilson, the Florida Democrat who does not understand the First Amendment. She not only wants to silence criticism, but wants to prosecute it, though she has no idea what law could be used to do that...because there isn't one. In other words, she is a moron.

Meanwhile, the Left continues to beclown itself, calling President Trump a Nazi, while one of its own behaves just like a totalitarian.

Come and get me, Rep. Wilson. I am mocking you, as is my right. You should have remained an elementary school principal, where your level of sophistication was consistent with that of your clients.

Wilson is best known for her collection of hundreds of hats . She is a clown.

Watch her flaunt her ignorance and her totalitarian inclinations:

