Have we seen a positive turn for Trump?

Even before he was inaugurated, President Trump was under a constant barrage of personal attacks and negative media. He has withstood millions of dollars spent on investigations (Russia interference) and unprecedented financial inquires into the Trump business empire. There are few individuals, if any, who could withstand this intense personal focus. Washington, D.C. politicos constantly remind themselves that our 45th chief executive officer was not legitimately elected and therefore cannot be a legitimate president.

But recent polls tell us that President Trump is doing much better than many expected. A Washington Post–ABC poll conducted June 28 through July 1 reveals that 44% among voting-age Americans approve of Trump, moving up from 39% in April. Among a sample of registered voters, Trump approval climbs to 47%, while 50% disapprove. That's up from 42% of registered voter approval. After the 2016 election, no one expects the presidential race to be a blowout for either party. President Trump's focus on getting the economy to grow is paying off; Trump now has 51% approval to 42% disapproval. Against any opponent who is considered a "socialist," Trump takes a significant lead 49% to 43% among registered voters. Ironically, it looks as if the major Democratic candidates are unable to break away from advocating socialism in its many different forms. Government-run health care, free college tuition and free loan repayment, significant tax increases needed to pay for new entitlements on the all-economic demographics...I could go on and on. Nothing from government is free. History demonstrates that socialism has not worked anywhere it has been tried. We know the historical results. It will, however, destroy America's economic engine that has created the greatest level of prosperity the world has known. Dr. David Rehr is a professor and director of the Center for Business Civic Engagement at the Schar School at George Mason University.