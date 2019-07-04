Funny how death threats against mini-Ocasio-Cortez came just as Frederica Wilson called for prosecuting congressional ridicule

I was going to write this piece on the left's ugly way of censoring little eight year olds who make fun of congressional members, such as the precocious Ava Martinez whose satirical impersonations of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are preternaturally brilliant. The child's family got doxxed and death-threatened, and as a result, the little girl's parents announced the shutdown of all the child's social media accounts, whose videos have delighted conservatives. (A few can still be seen here and here.) Image montage by Monica Showalter with shareable YouTube screen shot and public domain sourcing It shows that the left is synonymous with censorship in every awful way - from social media censorship, to campus silencings, to the brutal attack on journalist Andy Ngo, to the gaslighting in the press about President Trump being the censor instead. But this sort of censorship, depriving all of us who enjoy these hilarious videos, every one of them a work of genius, is the worst. The child is eight years old. Democrats have made a huge stink about the treatment of foreign eight year olds in illegal immigrant detention camps. Where's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's concern about this eight year old dealing with death threats and doxxing in a bid to ensure that lots of fear if not some death might happen?

Actually, nowhere. But in light of this outrageous silencing of a child, something did come to light a couple days ago that gives one pause. According to the Washington Examiner, Rep. Fredericka Wilson made this argument: "Those people who are online making fun of members of Congress are a disgrace, and there is no need for anyone to think that is unacceptable [sic]," Wilson said during comments made Tuesday outside of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida. "We're gonna shut them down and work with whoever it is to shut them down, and they should be prosecuted," she continued. "You cannot intimidate members of Congress, frighten members of Congress. It is against the law, and it's a shame in this United States of America." What a coincidence. And maybe it was just a coincidence that this call to prosecute those who make fun of Congress, as if America is now Castroite Cuba, is just a coincidence that Mini-Ocasio was suddenly in for a surge of death threats in a bid to shut her down, same as would happen if prosecutions became the norm of the day. And surprise, surprise: Wilson just happens to be an unusually close ally of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as I noted in December here. Might this Wilson stunt have had Ocasio-Cortez more in mind than Wilson herself? Could the death threats and doxxings have actually come from some member of Ocasio-Cortez's or Wilson's political machines? It would be useful to know who did them and if I were an investigator, it's one place where I'd look. We already know what kinds of people are in those congressional political machines, given the recent jail sentences meted out to a couple of Democratic congressional staffers over the doxxing of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. There's also certainly reason for Wilson to reciprocate: Last December, Ocasio-Cortez started something with General John Kelly in defense of her friend Wilson. She had nothing to gain from it, she just wanted committee seat assignments at the time and Wilson had ties to all the right people. I wrote about it here. At the time, Ocasio-Cortez was trying to demonstrate her loyalty to the touchy, egotistic Wilson, who by the way, wears ridiculous hats. Since then, Wilson has owed her one. Wilson loudly called for censorship in prosecution form for making fun of congressional members, in an astonishing call to nullify the First Amendment. It was weird at the time and people assumed it was because people made fun of her hats. But now we see a little child targeted, first with threats, second with doxxing, all of which serve to silence in a far more brutal manner. So the timing here is really very strange. At a minium, we can surmise that congressional leftists are really very angry at anyone making fun of them, even a little kid. It's important to note that Mini-Ocasio-Cortez was very very effective at her ridicule of Ocasio-Cortez and every leftist knows Saul Alinsky's dictum that ridicule is a powerful tool. Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez, who's not above talking out of turn on principle, as she did in her defense of Paul Manafort stuck on Rikers Island -- is weirdly silent on this, from her ally, as a little kid disappears from the Internet based on death threats from people who clearly support her. Yes, maybe a coincidence. But knowing that Wilson owes Ocasio-Cortez, I am not so sure.