Former MSNBC host admits the network got deep into Russia conspiracy theories and damaged the Dems

Naturally, nobody still earning a paycheck from a guilty media organization is willing to fess up yet, but an ex-host on MSNBC, Krystal Ball, now employed by Hill TV is. In a six-minute segment on Hill TV yesterday, Ms. Ball unburdened herself:

In the wake of the Robert Mueller testimony debacle, a few leftists are starting to honestly assess the damage the abortive effort to swing a presidential election and then enact a coup is doing to the Democrats. And to reckon with the role that the Trump-hating media played in pushing an effort whose backlash is only beginning to unfold, as the investigation of the investigators is using grand juries in secret to identify the laws that were broken by those who mobilized the intelligence and law enforcement apparatus of the federal government to spy on a presidential campaign and oust the victor from office.

Make no mistake, Ball is a fanatic leftist. She spearheaded an unsuccessful effort to force advertisers to boycott Rush Limbaugh’s show. And she laughably contends in the same TV segment that MSNBC is not as partisan as Fox News. But now that she is out of the institutional left, she sees the damage that is coming down the pike as the biggest political scandal in American history enters act two, where the coup plotters are exposed, to be held to account in act three. Krystal Ball’s crystal ball is working for her, though I woder if she realizes the full impact of the indictments and trials that lie ahead.

Ball further stated, “Now, CNN, and many other outlets are also clearly not blameless in this hype machine, and the Democratic Party was plenty happy to engage in this speculation as well, as Saagar just pointed out

Ball specifically cited the network having New Yorker writer Jonathan Chait and Louise Mensch on and stated, “Seriously, this is not journalism. It is Infowars conspiracy theory.”

Ball began by saying, “Now, this critique is not meant to be personal to the anchors and the commentators there, many of whom I know, some of whom are actually close friends, having worked at that network for five years, but nearly all of whom got swept up in the ratings bubble that was feverish Russian conspiracy theories. At MSNBC, as in all things, systems and incentives are far more important for analyzing any particular situation than individual personalities. However, I dare to say, some talent did drink more deeply of the Russia conspiracy waters than others. Rachel Maddow, you’ve got some explaining to do.” (snip)

On Thursday’s broadcast of Hill.TV’s “Rising,” former MSNBC host and current Hill.TV host Krystal Ball stated that at times MSNBC engaged in “Infowars conspiracy theory” on Russia and “this whole setup has done more damage to the Democrats’ chances of winning back the White House than anything that Trump could ever have dreamed up.”

It is actually pretty entertaining, and worth six miutes of your time. But if you are in a hurry, Breitbart summarized:

