Elizabeth Warren vows show trials for ICE for not having enough money for illegals

She's out advocating for illegals — at the expense of U.S. lawmen, vowing to put them in the dock in show trials :

Is Elizabeth Warren running for president of the United States or maybe for president of some nation called Illegaliana?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Saturday that she will create a commission to investigate "crimes committed by the United States against immigrants" if she is elected president.

"On my first day, I will empower a commission in the Department of Justice to investigate crimes committed by the United States against immigrants," she said at the progressive Netroots Nation conference.

Warren accused President Trump of looking the other way at abuse, but said she will not do so.

"To anyone out there who's working in this system, understand you abuse immigrants, you physically abuse immigrants, you sexually abuse immigrants, you fail to get them medical care that they need, you break the law of the United States of America and Donald Trump may be willing to look the other way, but President Elizabeth Warren will not," she said.

It's weird stuff, given that most of the problems she cites are the direct result of a Congress that's failed to apportion enough money to ICE and its Border Patrol during a record border surge with considerable new human-trafficking markets rolling in from Central America, Africa, and Asia.

It's doubly weird because just six months ago, Warren and the rest of her fellow Democrats were extolling the wonders of the federal bureaucracy at a time when they conducted a government shutdown and then cried crocodile tears for the civil servants, particularly in protective roles, such as Border Patrol agents, who didn't get their paychecks.

Now they're bad guys? Guys who belong in the dock, guys who deserve Nuremberg tribunals, or better still, Stalinesque show trials, all because Congress didn't give them the money they needed to pay for toothbrushes (and emergency hospital care out in the badlands) for illegal border-crossers? This is blaming the Border Patrol for laws they had no role in writing — and, more hypocritically still, for Congress's refusal to give the agents the money they need.

Warren speaks of molestation and abuse of immigrants — which far more frequently seems to be happening in shelters run by open-borders leftists, who, like Harvey Weinstein, used their open-borders stance as a means of getting away with their abuses because nobody was going to prosecute a political ally. This story illustrated that here. Anyone expect Warren to show-trial those guys?

Here's the other thing: the laws are already there on the books. Abusing, starving, or attacking anyone is already illegal under U.S. law and anyone doing it in government gets punished. Warren's call for show trials merely makes it more political.

It's redolent of Democrat efforts to put the CIA in the dock for its own efforts to fulfill its congressionally mandated mission, doing its job. It's also bad policy, forcing these agencies just doing their jobs to hunker down and focus on obstruction and non-transparency. They become secretive, inaccessible, and likely to get corrupted as a result of the lack of daylight. We've certainly seen some of that in the Russian collusion investigation.

Now Warren wants to take that act on the road for ICE. Nothing good will come of it. File this bad idea under "not ready for prime time."