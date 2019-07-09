Dems playing the race card on Repubs for saying the same things Dems said a few years ago on illegal immigration

Are the following Democrats and their supporters, including most journalists and entertainers, racists and xenophobes who don’t care about women and children? If not, why are Trump and his supporters said to be for having the same views?

Sen. Kennedy concluded by saying,

"The bill will not flood our cities with immigrants. It will not upset the ethnic mix of our society. It will not relax the standards of admission. It will not cause American workers to lose their jobs." (U.S. Senate, Subcommittee on Immigration and Naturalization of the Committee on the Judiciary, Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 1965. pp. 1-3.) https://cis.org/Report/Legacy-1965-Immigration-Act

Harry Reid came out against anchor babies in 1993.

Reid bashes Republicans for a position on immigration that he once pushed the bill "clarifies that a person born in the United States to an alien mother who is not a lawful resident is not a U.S. citizen." This clarification would have eliminated the "incentive for pregnant alien women to enter the United States illegally, often at risk to mother and child, for the purpose of acquiring citizenship for the child and accompanying federal financial benefits," said Reid.

Ben Carson: Trump's Immigration Stance Is The Same As Bill Clinton's In 1995 Bill Clinton's 1995 State of the Union address, where he said "illegal aliens are creating big problems for us, and we're going to put a lot more border patrol people to support us, and we're not going to have people able to work by coming in illegally, and we're going to cut off their welfare benefits and we're going to deport people in record numbers."

Obama in 2005, Pelosi in 2008 and Schumer in 2009:

Democrats' illegal immigration tune has changed over years despite incoming caravan “We are a generous and welcoming people here in the United States,” Obama said in the 31-second clip. “But those who enter the country illegally and those who employ them disrespect the rule of law and they are showing disregard for those who are following the law.” He added: “We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked, and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants into this country.” “The American people are fundamentally pro-legal immigration and anti-illegal immigration,” Schumer said during a talk at Georgetown University. “We will only pass comprehensive reform when we recognize this fundamental concept,” “First, illegal immigration is wrong,” Schumer stated, “and a primary goal of comprehensive immigration reform must be to dramatically curtail future illegal immigration. In 2008, Pelosi addressed the “challenge” of illegal immigrants and said “we certainly do not want any more coming in.” “Do we have a commitment to secure the border? Yes. What are the options that we have available to us, let's make sure they work,” Pelosi said. “Because we do need to address the issue of immigration and the challenge we have of undocumented people in our country. We certainly do not want any more coming in.”

Did Hillary Clinton support a border wall with Mexico? "I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in," Clinton told an audience at a campaign stop Nov. 9, 2015. "And I do think you have to control your borders." Clinton voted for the Secure Fence Act of 2006, which President George W. Bush signed after the measure cleared the Republican-held Congress. It authorized about 700 miles of fencing along certain stretches of land between the border of the United States and Mexico. The act also authorized the use of more vehicle barriers, checkpoints and lighting to curb illegal immigration, and the use of advanced technology such as satellites and unmanned aerial vehicles.

When Joe Biden was around age 65 he bragged about voting for 700 miles of fence to keep out drugs and illegals. Will he now apologize for that because Kamala Harris or other Democrat pretends they are offended? Will he apologize for voting for DOMA, like almost all Democrats, when he was around 55? We are told that Joe is experienced, but it appears that even he isn’t proud of his previous decision making. Why would we vote for someone with such poor judgement?

Joe Biden In 2006 Calls For 40-Story Border Fence To Stop Tons Of Drugs From Mexico “Folks, I voted for a fence, I voted, unlike most Democrats — and some of you won’t like it — I voted for 700 miles of fence. But, let me tell you, we can build a fence 40 stories high — unless you change the dynamic in Mexico and — and you will not like this, and punish American employers who knowingly violate the law when, in fact, they hire illegals. Unless you do those two things, all the rest is window dressing.”

Dick Durbin Advocated for Ending ‘Chain Migration’ in 2010, a Term He Now Says is Racist “The DREAM Act would not allow what is known as chain migration,” Durbin said. “In fact, DREAM Act students would have very limited ability to sponsor their family members for legal status.”

In January 2016 The Obama Administration had raids to deport mothers and children. Why aren’t those stories highlighted instead of acting like Trump and his administration are racists who hate children

Obama administration kicks off family deportation raids The Obama administration confirmed Monday that it began a new wave of arrests of Central American immigrant families over the weekend, moving forward with deportations of mothers and children despite an outcry from immigrant rights groups and potential political fallout for Democrats.

Either journalists, entertainers and other Democrats should admit that they are racists and xenophobes, or they should stop playing the race card to gin up racial hate against Trump and his supporters.

Here is a novel thought: Journalists should start telling the truth instead of regurgitating Democrat talking points.