Democrats find a sneaky way to pass on 'free' opposition research to their favored candidates

The Hill's John Solomon, a top investigative reporter, has come up with a new one, showing how Democrats create and pay for opposition research and then find a sneaky way to pass it onto their favorite candidates without having to declare it a campaign contribution:

When the Russians hacked the Democratic National Committee in summer 2016, one of the crown jewels obtained by Vladimir Putin's team was the party's opposition research files on then-GOP candidate Donald Trump.

It was quite a blow to the DNC, because political parties usually guard their research zealously, hoping to use it with the news media and political commercials to help ding their political rivals without leaving fingerprints.

But the Democratic Party committee that helps elects candidates to U.S. House seats has exposed scores of its own opposition research files on GOP candidates, past and present, on the internet. They just aren't easy to find.

Those Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) files aren't on web addresses tied to its official domain, https://dccc.org/. Instead, the research files appear under such arcane URLs as http://2vmhfw1isbe32j3tgn3epw3x-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/. To find these jewels, someone would have to know that cryptic address, or be willing to scroll through multiple screens of a Google search before it showed up.

It's like a dead drop, except it's done with the internet. An agent leaves some costly purloined information under some rock, and two hours later, a spy comes to pick it up and take it to his embassy, leaving behind a packet of money. Works great, because nobody notices the transaction, even though the whole thing is done in broad daylight.

Now, based on Solomon's reportage, the Democrats do it, too, leaving useful information for candidates under some obscure internet URL, somehow getting the address over to the candidates they want to receive it (you can bet Marianne Williamson isn't on that list), and then watching as the chosen candidates pick up the information and use it against their GOP rivals. The info, as Solomon notes, is quite costly to produce and thus amounts to a campaign contribution, yet with this dead drop–style system, it leaves no paper trail, no email trail, nothing for the Russians to hack into and spread around. It's already there. All one needs is the address.

The inherent favoritism of it is not only a workaround for campaign finance laws, but also a vehicle for corrupt thumbs on the scale for favorite candidates. Dollars to donuts, Bernie Sanders didn't get the URL in 2016.

The Republicans apparently do it, too, Solomon reports, though he doesn't have the obscure URL for them.

Right now, the Democrats seem to have altered access to their URL, and using it comes up blank. But it's still possible for anyone to view the PDF files on each Republican they seek to oust. Devin Nunes, for one, is here. All you have to do is put the general URL cited by Solomon into a Google search bar, and up come the files. It's sleazy, intellectually dishonest stuff, as the Solomon report explains, trying to claim that things such as Nunes's salary and travels were somehow corrupt, or that Nunes's visit to an Estonian casino (memo to leftist clowns: Estonia is notable for money-laundering, and casinos are a famous vehicle for it) was a Vegas-like pleasure excursion. Such crap. This was all they could find on Nunes? It just shows how clean he is.

It also shows how disingenuous Democrats are when they howl about their emails and opposition research being hacked by Russians. There's never been anything to hack — they've had it out there on the internet all along.