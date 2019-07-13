Catfight intensifies: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ignites explosion of fury from her fellow Democrats

She's actually screeching and caterwauling with the entire Democratic Party. Look at the details of this ugly public backbiting between her right hand man, Saikat Chakrabarti, and the House Democratic Caucus, according to this report in The Hill :

The House Democratic Caucus issued a rebuke of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-N.Y.) chief of staff Friday evening amid a public spat between House leadership and a small group of progressive members.

The caucus hammered Saikat Chakrabarti for comments he made going after Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.), who is Native American. Chakrabarti said in the quoted tweet that Davids had taken votes that "enable a racist system."

"Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color? Her name is Congresswoman Davids, not Sharice. She is a phenomenal new member who flipped a red seat blue. Keep Her Name Out Of Your Mouth," the House Democratic Caucus tweeted Friday evening.

Rather than slink away in embarrassment, after the Democratic Caucus used Ocasio-Cortez's very own race-baiting tactics against her, Ocasio-Cortez's right-hand man rather disgustingly then tried to save face by claiming Davids as "a friend." This is pathetic, high school stuff, and not the people you make your claims to friendship to.

Then it got even worse. Ocasio-Cortez's commie group, called the "Justice Democrats," decided to tweet back that nyaaa, nyaaaa, Pelosi was a hypocrite, Pelosi was a hypocrite, and the Democratic caucus wasn't following Momma Nancy's rules:

Justice Democrats, a prominent progressive group that supported Ocasio-Cortez's long-shot congressional bid last year and gained national renown after her victory, also fired back at the caucus, noting that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) urged members this week to not tweet their grievances against other colleagues.

Oh, gawd.

The Hill notes that Team Ocasio-Cortez compared the recent vote on border funding for free toothbrushes and shampoo for illegal migrants to the racism of "Southern Democrats," which was quite an impressive twofer — because it not only insulted current Democrats from the South as knee-jerk racists, but also managed to bring up the truth that Democrats don't want out there: that Democrats are historically the party of racism. That's a double-whammy, with one blow hitting below the belt.

Democrats themselves are murmuring more loudly about what a pain this person is among them. Get a load of this Fox News report that has one of them leaking to Fox that Ocasio-Cortez is "a complete fraud." Boy, is this stuff nasty:

The last straw, for some, was the lawmaker's claim that Pelosi was uniquely disrespectful to minority congresswomen. One senior lawmaker, who is black, scorched Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday for allegedly using the race card against the speaker, calling her comments "so inappropriate." Some lawmakers have even turned the tables, arguing that a group aligned with her is targeting black lawmakers for potential primary challenges in questioning those comments.

HOUSE DEM BLASTS 'JUVENILE' AOC

"Her peers do not take her seriously," the senior Democratic source said Friday, adding: "They think it is absurd to call the speaker racist. Offensive and absurd." The source said Ocasio-Cortez, who won her seat after a stunning primary victory over longtime House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley, has "no power" — despite her immense Twitter following and unique ability to at times command the news cycle. "She is a nobody. She is a freshman member of Congress with no power. She is not worth the speaker's brainpower," the source said — accusing her of starting "needless distractions from serious issues," and skipping meetings and conference calls in favor of media interviews, tweets and "glamour."

These people have seen enough of Ocasio-Cortez in Congress, picking and backbiting and political correctnessing all of them, and like Republicans, they absolutely hate her. And as a defense measure, they're now rallying around House speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has their back.

This is nothing like the Trump insurgency that took over the Republican Party and left a little knot of NeverTrumps forever fuming in the gloaming.

What we are seeing here is a different social dynamic: the DSA-ification of the Democratic Party. This extreme "splittism" is seen in all fringe leftist groups. Ocasio-Cortez got all of her political training from the Democratic Socialists of America, and how they did things there is exactly how she's decided to do things among the Democrats. Like Trump, win office as an outsider, but the comparison stops there.

She now is spending all of her time not attacking Republicans or even Trump, but her fellow Democrats, as if to "purify" the party into the most socialist possible organ. She's practically holding show trials with her threats to primary non-conformists in distant districts she knows nothing about, and she's insisting on conformity, with only the most extreme ideas and virtue-signaling permitted. She's going after them one by one, declaring anyone who opposes her a 'racist,' including even a Native American congresswoman who sure as heck didn't appreciate that. She's also annoyed Black Democrats as Thomas Lifson noted here.

Crazy leftwing groups operate like that. "Mass, Party, Sect, Cult, Gone," as the communists in San Francisco used to joke in the 1990s when the CPUSA broke apart. Now Ocasio-Cortez is taking the same model and shoving it into the Democrats.

Not surprisingly, they're rallying around Pelosi for protection, given this spanner in their works. She's a problem for them. This open catfight demonstrates that she's an bigger problem for them than even the Republicans.

