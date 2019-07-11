Catfight escalates: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hurls race card at Nancy Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi must be rueing the day she handed freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all those prestigious committee assignments , and posed with her and a couple of like-minded coevals for lovey-dovey pictures on the cover of Rolling Stone .

"So, again, you got a complaint? You come and talk to me about it," the speaker reportedly told Democrats. "But do not tweet about our members and expect us to think that that is just OK."

This is basic party discipline, but Ocasio-Cortez’s takeaway from this closed-door meeting was not, “be a team player and expect a ruckus if you besmirch your fellow Democrats in public.” Rather, the message that the freshman congresswoman came away with is this: Nancy Pelosi is a racist.

“When these comments first started, I kind of thought that she was keeping the progressive flank at more of an arm’s distance in order to protect more moderate members, which I understood,” Ocasio-Cortez told the Washington Post, referring to not just the closed-door meeting but other critical remarks that the speaker has had for herself and the other freshman progressives.

So now Pelosi's a racist, same as President Trump, same as all those deplorables out there who voted for him, is that it? Everybody's a racist now? What lunacy is this? It's kind of redolent of the kinds of arguments the Communist Party U.S.A. had in the 1990s about their leader being a rank racist, and quite as well, the kinds of arguments that have gone on in Democratic Socialists of America cells. Which, surprise, surprise, Ocasio-Cortez happens to be a member of. Everyone's a racist now, and America's a nation of racists. The only people who aren't of course, are Democrats looking to silence their opposition, knowing that people such as Pelosi are very likely to cave on such charges. Everyone's a racist now - real racists, Donald Trump, Trump's voters, anyone wanting rule of law at the border including Hispanics, and now Pelosi herself. The only person who isn't, by the way, is openly anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar, because, socialism.

This junk thought that on one level amounts to popcorn stuff. But it shows the DSA-ification of the Democratic Party, too. And it's got to be miserable for Pelosi, assuming she knows what's going on. For now, let's see if Pelosi has any backbone to call her out.

Image credit: Montage by Monica Showalter, with artistically altered images by Gage Skidmore, via Flickr and Ståle Grut nkrbeta via Wikimedia Commons // both CC BY-SA 2.0, with a public domain image.



