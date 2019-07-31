Can we trust Democrats after they lied so much about Obamacare?

In the Tuesday debate we heard complaints that life expectancy was down. I wonder why the moderators didn’t point out that life expectancy went down for four years after Obamacare was passed, certainly not because of President Trump or the Republicans. Prior to Obamacare, life expectancy was rising.

With Obamacare, the public was promised that people could keep their doctor, keep their plan, premiums would go down, and the deficit would be reduced. Every one of those promises were lies but the media cheered them on and chastised those who fought Obamacare. Frequently, anyone who opposed Obama on anything was labeled a racist.

Obamacare took away freedom of choice from all of us as it mandated exactly what we had to buy. Everyone of the mandates increased costs. So why should we trust any of the Democrats with their promises on health care today?

After Trump and Republicans got rid of the individual mandate, we were told that the price of health care would skyrocket but instead it stabilized. Isn’t it amazing what freedom of choice does and how competition is so much better for consumers than when insurance companies have a captive audience because the government forced people to buy a Mercedes?

Those who are for Medicare for all, or, for the public option, intentionally mislead the public that everything will be paid for with Medicare for all and no one will be cut off. Maybe the media should point out that during the Obama years Medicare was changed to pay bonuses to hospitals and nursing homes which cut Medicare patients off or penalized when they didn’t. And Elizabeth Warren complains about private insurance!

...and...

We heard a lot of trash talk against drug companies but why not against Obama and the Democrats who bribed the drug companies to get their support for Obamacare. After Obamacare passed, drug prices increased faster.

ObamaCare: A sweetheart deal for the drug companies Even as drug makers promise to support Washington’s health care overhaul by shaving $8 billion a year off the nation’s drug costs after the legislation takes effect, the industry has been raising its prices at the fastest rate in years.

We hear about how great government health care will be for everyone, but we know how bad the VA system has been, and the U.S Indian Health Service is also pathetic.

Single Payer' Healthcare Has Failed The U.S. Indian Health Service -- So Why Does The Left Keep Advocating It? Newsweek recently profiled the many serious problems in the federal government's Indian Health Service (IHS), which is responsible for the healthcare of two million Native Americans. Government healthcare is theoretically a "right" provided to these Native Americans, as part of federal legislation as well as federal treaties with the recognized Indian tribes. The federal government funds the IHS, and employs approximately 2,700 nurses, 900 physicians, 500 pharmacists and 300 dentists in what is essentially a "single payer" system for these patients. Yet the quality of healthcare is considered abysmal:

Why should we believe that health care provided by the government for all of us would be great when they are so negligent when providing health care to small segments of the population.

We hear a lot of complaints about student debt and the need for a bailout. When Obamacare passed, the government took over most student loans to pretend to help pay for Obamacare. Another obvious lie. According to the following article, student debt went up over 600% during Obama’s term. Students pay extra interest to help subsidize Obamacare and Warren and others now want the big bailout and to trust the government.

Something you rarely hear Democrats address, the skyrocketing cost. The more money the government throws at problems, the higher the cost goes and the Democrats solution is always more government and more taxpayer dollars. They pretend that it will all come from the rich.

Loans subsidize ObamaCare According to the Congressional Budget Office, $8.7 billion of the money collected in student loan interest payments actually goes to pay for ObamaCare. The CBO estimates that the interest rate on these loans could be reduced from 6.8 percent to only 5.3 percent were the funds not used to subsidize the healthcare reform law and other federal programs.

...and...

How Obamacare blew up the student loan crisis Lost in the kerfuffle and fuming of the Affordable Care Act's passage in 2010 was the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act, signed into law just seven days after Obamacare. Half of the act consisted of small and otherwise innocuous amendments to the ill-fated Affordable Care Act, but the other half, Title II, radically overhauled the country's student loan industry, replacing federally backed bank loans with direct government lending. Universities took advantage of the new, easier loan requirements to raise tuition rates still further. From 1995 to 2012, the average tuition at a 4-year private college had risen by 30%. In the following four years alone, it spiked by another than 12%. Researchers at the New York Federal Reserve Bank famously found in 2015 that the pass-through effect of subsidized federal student loans on tuition raised rates by 60 cents for every dollar of loans spent. For decades, student loan debt had remained in the low hundreds of billions, but during Obama's presidency, it exploded from $150 billion to more than $1 trillion , the overwhelming majority of which is owed to the government.

What we see from almost all Democrat candidates is they really hate the private sector, hate giving Americans economic freedom and love big government and high taxes.