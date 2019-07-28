California's Gavin Newsom torched as red-hot hypocrite for calling Trump's wall wasteful

California's leftist governor, Gavin Newsom, got it in the teeth on Twitter after he tried to decry President Trump's border wall as, of all things, government waste.

And it didn't end well for him.

He drew about 6,000 replies, virtually all of them negative, with a large number of them clearly from the locals. Here's a whiff of it:

Imagine the 3.1 BILLION spent on illegals in Los Angeles alone last year, was spent on citizens. Hmm. Sounds like a plan. #BUILDTHEWALL #STOPFUNDINGILLEGALS #HELPVETS — Carla Garcia (@CarlaGa71590460) July 27, 2019

Imagine if you had worked with him instead of offering California tax payer dollars for health care attracting immigrant line jumpers from places as far away as Africa. Have plane ticket, fly to Mexico, walk into Cali. No need to work. You work, you pay, they play. — KAG 2020 Halle❌ (@Halle2017) July 28, 2019

Imagine if you were an Anerican governor who cared for Americans rather than illegals.



Hey, how are your drug infested filth ridden cities doin? — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) July 28, 2019

Imagine human tra-fficking stopped, dangerous drug flow which kills our youth stopped, MS-13 stopped, imagine ranchers on the border not having to live in fear, imagine women coming into our country safety & legally not fearing se_xual assault for them & their children imagine... — QThePatriots+++ (@patriotswanted) July 28, 2019

Reminder: California has become a Filth Hole, with actual human waste on the sidewalks and disease spreading Rats roaming the streets.



Imagine if YOU actually cared about your State and it's Legal Constituents, instead of your Ego. Imagine.

#EpicFail — 4 Reagan (@4Reagan) July 28, 2019

Imagine if you were using our tax $$$ to help Cali's homeless instead of giving free healthcare to ILLEGALS. Imagine! You cant keep ignoring these people punishing our state's working class with taxation!#DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica #DemocratsAreDestroyingCali — Sternergirl (@sternergirl) July 28, 2019

Imagine if you cared about Americans and hard working people here in CA. Instead you lie about the gas tax, you allow open borders, LA City Hall has typhus, 22 MS13 members were arrested after they dismembered people, massive homeless etc... How much more in taxes? — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) July 27, 2019

IMAGINE. A governor shutting down the crazy corrupt train to nowhere. Actually FIX the exploding homelessness destroying our environment. The housing shortage. Ridiculous taxation. END sanctuary status so our tax dollars go to citizens.

IMAGINE. #RecallGavinNewsom — DHD (@DHDuncanCA) July 27, 2019

Imagine if Gavin Newsom actually did his job and took care of the people of his state, including the homeless, instead of taxing them to death and driving wage-earners out of the state. Whose going to pay for your stupidity when all the wage-earners leave. Going to ask for help?? — Thoryn~Patriot~MAGA (@11KAG11Thoryn) July 28, 2019

Imagine if you actually ever left your mansion on the hill to see the condition of your state. Imagine. — KaraLea (@russianwaters44) July 28, 2019

Imagine that you recently passed legislation to provide FREE healthcare to illegals. Don't pretend to care about families in need or military families. We're imagining you voted out, @GavinNewsom. — Lisa DeSart (@LDeSart57) July 28, 2019

I'm trying to imagine YOU helping our military families, but I can't. You only help illegals. — SkyePuppy (@skyepuppy) July 28, 2019

Imagine if we took the money from the high speed rail and used that for housing for the homeless. — Scot (@slraider) July 27, 2019

Imagine the size of the wall that could be built, with 152 billion invested in dealing with the over 900,000 illegal immigrants so far this year. — Mari Contreras❌ (@Maricristy) July 28, 2019

I included just the ones with some 'imagine' mockery, and there are some great ones without, as well as impressive memes on that thread. The ratio of negative to positive comments is, according to my estimate, about 99 to 1.

You can see the emerging themes. The money going to the wall is what frees up funds for services for Americans, such as the homeless, veterans, military families and the poor.

The money being spent on a wall is dwarfed by the money wasted by the state of California on its useless green boondoggles, such as the bullet train to nowhere. Lot of disgust about that among the locals.

That the money Newsom is spending on free health care for illegals is unfair to the Californians who pay the taxes and get nothing.

That illegals are overrunning the state and committing crimes against locals, while Democrats are turning their backs.

That the cities are filthy and Democrats are not cleaning them up.

That Newsom is a rich man living in a mansion and very out of touch with the voters and he ought to be thrown out.

This is a sign of something bad going on for Newsom. And it's an impressive catalogue of his many hypocrisies. He deserves to be thrown out and one can only hope it will happen.

RECALL CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM https://t.co/XS6URyWoIX — cattinks (@cattinks) July 27, 2019

Image credit: Twitter screen shot