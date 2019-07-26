California officials keep schoolkids in the dark about MS-13 slaughter spree in their midst

If an 'ordinary' (if that is the word) axe murderer were running around at a public school, wouldn't it have made sense to get the criminal out as quickly as possible? No niceties, just get the beast the heck out to protect the kids. In the sanctuary city of Los Angeles, things are different for illegals. Twenty-two MS-13 members who'd chopped up a classmate and ripped his heart out at a Panorama City neighborhood school were apparently left to do what they do by authorities, and anyone saying anything about it or wondering where the disappeared kid was got sanctioned and punished. The remaining kids were reportedly so scared they wouldn't talk about it, according to the report. What a nightmare school going to that school must have been and probably still is.

Here's the Fox News report, drawing from a Los Angeles Times story that described the MS-13 criminal spree as something that just, sort of, "spilled over": Students, parents and teachers at a California high school community are expressing unease this week after it emerged that administrators – following instructions from police – kept them in the dark about classmates who allegedly were linked to violent MS-13 activity, a report says. The community at Panorama High School told the Los Angeles Times they received few to no details until prosecutors last week announced murder and racketeering charges against 22 suspected members of an MS-13 clique in the Los Angeles area. Six Panorama students, the newspaper adds, were detained in February 2018 with no explanation. They are now linked to the off-campus killings of a classmate and another individual allegedly carried out by the clique, investigators revealed. And yes, nearly all of the arrested were illegals. They were allowed to walk around among schoolkids and continue their business until authorities could close in on them for multiple grisly murders. The kid who got his heart ripped out in the canyon after being lured there by a female teenaged gang member apparently was here illegally, too. And according to Homeland Security's Ken Cuchinelli, five of these charmers were asylum seekers. I wonder if the murdered kid was, too, because he sure didn't find asylum where he was. Asylum seekers have been lionized in the press as the be-all and end-all justification for open, brazen illegal immigration and the left has fought like a tiger to permit all asylum seekers to operate here until their cases can be adjudicated in court several years down the line. They've even fought to keep such asylum seekers undeportable even after they have been ordered deported by a judge. Now they're terrorizing the schools the very illegal immigrant families as well as "unaccompanied children" are turning up at as they all get called asylum seekers. And they're silencing anyone who sounds worried. This sounds like a cauldron of hell, courtesy of Democrat policies and the work of their media enablers. Should this kind of barbarism be going on here? Should teachers who speak out about mysteriously missing students be gagged and punished, as one of them actually was? That's what's going on. Officialdom has a strong interest in keeping word about the violence from illegals very, very silent, quite similar to the way European officials attempt to keep the crimes of their illegals from the Middle East out of the papers. The rationale in the Times piece cited by Fox was that the cops needed to build their case and protect intelligence. There's a case for that, of course, but to gag people asking questions is an abuse of power. And what if the illegals had committed more crimes based on that silence? What if they were a danger even as police officials said they weren't a danger. The reaction from the kids in the piece suggests they did think they were a danger. And that fear of saying anything at all from them sounds as though they were petrified. It might just have been a bit more of allowing the investigation to run its course that was going on here. We all know that sanctuary city Los Angeles has an interest in encouraging illegal immigration and that means keeping omerta about the inherent violence of letting in all comers unvetted, and placing them among schoolchildren. Panorama City is a neighborhood of Los Angeles on the San Fernando Valley side that is home to a vast swath of illegal immigrants. It's represented by a disreputable but powerful local Democratic machine congressman, Tony Cardenas, who just got some stunning charges of drugging and raping a local teenager when he was a city councilman mysteriously dropped this month (the press still hasn't asked any questions) as well as no promised 'speedy' investigation on the Washington-side from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He's quite a skater. He also has a huge illegal alien constituency with few authorized voters, and not surprisingly, is one of the illegal immigrant's best friends in Congress. Panorama City is the center of action of other corrupt politicians, too, such as Richard Alarcon, who's since been thrown out of power in disgrace over his multiple houses. Those are just two examples of what's going on in the lawless political atmosphere that allows MS-13 to flourish at schools so long as they don't draw too much attention from cops. It serves the political machine's interests, and the interests of the rest of the sanctuary political establishment. Which is the real reason why silence about MS-13's sick festering crime spree is what they all want. Image credit: FBI public domain, via Wikimedia Commons