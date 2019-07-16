Beto should write a big check

How about learning that O'Rourke comes from a family that owned slaves? Well, apparently he does, according to news reports :

What else could happen with the Beto O'Rourke campaign?

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke revealed on Twitter Sunday that he and his wife Amy are both descended from slave owners.

“Something that we’ve been talking about in town hall meetings -- the legacy of slavery in the United States -- now has a much more personal connection,” O’Rourke said. “I was recently given documents showing that both Amy and I are descended from people who owned slaves.”

Wonder what father-in-law thinks about this?

My suggestion is that Beto should lead the way on reparations. In other words, the O'Rourkes should write a big check to compensate for their past.

Beto should then talk to father-in-law and demand the same thing.

At the next debate, Beto should present the check and call on the others to check their past and share their wealth.

It won't happen, of course. Beto is just looking for anything that he can find to get the media to pay attention to his faltering campaign.

