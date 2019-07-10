BET founder criticizes Democratic Party as ‘too far to the left’ and praises Trump

But Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television, which probably reaches more blacks than any other black-oriented outlet, is in a different category entirely. He is a billionaire, and an inspiration. He “made it” on the same terms as everyone else. And he is rich enough to not care about what the black establishment insists he must say.

Electoral success for the Democrats in national elections depends on 90%+ support from black voters. That fact means that dissenting black voices – people who see that open borders harm blacks more than other Americans and that the Trump economy has enormously helped African for instance -- must be suppressed or demonized. That works on people like Justice Thomas, Thomas Sowell, and Jason Riley, whose voices are muffled by the mainstream media and who are castigated as sellouts (or worse).

“I think the economy is doing great, and it’s reaching populations that heretofore had very bad problems in terms of jobs and employments and the opportunities that come with employment … so African-American unemployment is at its lowest leve l, ” Johnson said.

Johnson described himself as a long-time centrist and Democrat. He publicly supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. However, he has since expressed admiration for some of Donald Trump’s policies , particularly those related to the economy.

“And for that reason, I don’t have a particular candidate (I’m supporting) in the party at this time,” he said. “I think at the end of the day, if a Democrat is going to beat Trump, then that person, he or she, will have to move to the center and you can’t wait too long to do that.”

“The party in my opinion, for me personally, has moved too far to the left,” Johnson, the founder of cable network BET and RLJ Companies business network, told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble Tuesday.

America’s political establishment is riven with partisanship that has become “very wicked and very mean,” said entrepreneur and media mogul Robert Johnson, who added that the Democratic Party has become too liberal for his liking.

Holly Ellyatt of CNBC summarized his startling message (video embedded below), including his refusal to name a Democrat he supports in the presidential rsace and his observation that the Democratic Party has moved “too far to the left.”

Like the little boy in the fable “The Emperor’s New Clothes” Mr. Johnson spoke the obvious truth when interviewed in Paris by CNBC’s Hadley Gamble, with his praise for what President Trump has done for blacks.

America’s political establishment is riven with partisanship that has become “very wicked and very mean,” said entrepreneur and media mogul Robert Johnson, who added that the Democratic Party has become too liberal for his liking. “The party in my opinion, for me personally, has moved too far to the left,” Johnson, the founder of cable network BET and RLJ Companies business network, told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble Tuesday. “And for that reason, I don’t have a particular candidate (I’m supporting) in the party at this time,” he said. “I think at the end of the day, if a Democrat is going to beat Trump, then that person, he or she, will have to move to the center and you can’t wait too long to do that.” Johnson described himself as a long-time centrist and Democrat. He publicly supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. However, he has since expressed admiration for some of Donald Trump’s policies, particularly those related to the economy. “I think the economy is doing great, and it’s reaching populations that heretofore had very bad problems in terms of jobs and employments and the opportunities that come with employment … so African-American unemployment is at its lowest level, ” Johnson said.

Image credit: YouTube screen grab