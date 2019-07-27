Baltimore’s weakest link and the border

Elijah Cummings is a politician currently serving in his 13th term in the U.S. House of Representatives, having served since 1996. His district includes the Maryland counties of Baltimore and Howard. He previously served in the Maryland House of Delegates. He is a member of the Democratic Party and current chair of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

You may wonder what the connection between the city of Baltimore and our national border is, since Baltimore is not a border city. I’ll tell you: Elijah Cummings.

As any career politician seeking re-election, Mr. Cummings puts on shows in the House, as he did on July 16, 2019. During a congressional hearing on “The Trump Administration’s Child Separation Policy,” Cummings took Kevin McAleenan, the acting Homeland Security Secretary, to task for the way illegal immigrant children are treated in detention centers.

“You feel like you’re doing a great job, right?” Cummings asked McAleenan.

“We’re doing our level best in a very challenging situation,” McAleenan said.

“What does that mean?” Cummings said, raising his voice and interrupting McAleenan.

“What does that mean when a child is sitting in their own feces, can’t take a shower?” irrupted Cummings. “Come on, man. What’s that about?”

Cummings didn’t yell at his four female colleagues in “The Squad” when the four Democrats voted against a border funding bill, causing problems with the leadership of their own party.

Cummings didn’t shout at the parents for dragging their children and babies 2,000-plus miles from Central America in the burning heat.

Also, Cumming didn’t scream at the smugglers for dumping the children into the care of U.S. Border Patrol.

The Trump administration has been very blunt about the border crisis when the overwhelming flow of migrants overran the border and burned through our resources. But Cummings was busy denying there was ever a crisis. Now he can scream all he wants about the border facilities. Refusing to change the immigration laws that let everyone pass the southern border, and then ask for free care, is only Cummings’ fault as well as every other Democrat’s.

So, we’ve established that Cummings is very passionate about the illegals.

Let’s get now to the second issue. Cummings’ passion for his Baltimore residents. His district includes half of Baltimore City, most of the majority-black precincts of Baltimore County and most of Howard County.

With racial unrest, poverty, crime, and drug addition, Baltimore has long been among the most widely cited cases of urban decay in post-industrial America. So, it’s hardly shocking that Baltimore, especially the Baltimore ghetto, has lost 35 percent of its population since 1945. What is left is a city littered with deserted streets, corroded factories, and thousands of vacant row houses that look like oversized tombstones.

When will Cummings’ be “cumming” again to help the residents that he represents in the abandoned wasteland that Baltimore has become?

You feel like you’re doing a great job, right, Cummings? Come on, man. What’s that about?

When you hear Democrats’ fake indignation over migrant detention facilities, you know that they won’t fix it, but blame it on someone else.

Elijah Cummings is the weakest link of Baltimore. He’s nothing but a political hack.

