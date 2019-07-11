As White House 'Social Media Summit' opens today, MSM unite in vehement disparagement
The variety and vehemence of put-downs in the media today must reveal fear. Nothing else could account for the near hysterical reaction to a meeting aimed at free speech.
It certainly looks as though the nation's left-wing media establishment doesn't want its conservative media competitors to have access to social media links, leaving them in control of online readership. Today marks the White House "Social Media Summit," and the level of disparagement is startling.
Photo credit: Matt Wade.
NPR: Far-Right Social Media Personalities Headed To The White House
CNN: Trump invites right-wing extremists to White House 'social media summit'
The Verge: The White House’s social media summit has an ulterior motive
NBC: Conspiracy theorists, far-right agitators head to White House with social media in their sights
Washington Post: The White House just demonstrated exactly why its ‘social media summit’ doesn’t make sense
