Americans want less abortion, so why do they keep electing rabidly pro-abortion politicians?

Advances in science and prenatal care have helped push the pendulum of public opinion toward less strident support of abortion on demand and toward more respect for the lives of the unborn, particularly in the more advanced stages of pregnancy. Many Americans were revulsed by the January 2019 passage of New York's Reproductive Health Act that legalizes abortions up to birth in many cases, as well as the celebratory cheers in the Albany state Senate and the lighting of bridges and structures that night in pink. Organizations like Planned Parenthood do not want women who are considering an abortion to view a sonogram, and many women who do go through with terminating their pregnancy suffer profound and sometimes traumatic regret. In recent years there has been more attention focused on the racist, eugenics-based roots of Planned Parenthood through its founder, Margaret Sanger, who did not want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the negro population. According to the CDC, in 2015, there were 124,893 white abortions and 121,829 black abortions that year, even though black Americans constitute only 13.4% of the U.S. population.

Arguments favoring legalized abortion are secular in nature: a woman's right to decide whether or not to carry a baby to term, a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy in the case of rape or endangerment of the mother's life, and preventing women from having to seek out dangerous and barbarous illegal abortions. But how many of these abortions (about 60 million in the U.S. since 1973) are morally justifiable? Restricting abortions to the first trimester, even allowing for later-term abortions in the cases of rape or a health threat to the mother's life, would significantly reduce these massive numbers. More and more Americans would agree to such restrictions if given a choice, yet we continue to elect politicians who fiercely deny the citizens of individual states the ability to choose their own poison when it comes to abortion. Abortion is undeniably a form of killing, and what good are our laws if they fail to protect those innocents among us (and in us) who cannot protect themselves? From a religious perspective, our bodies and souls are gifts from God; we do not make children, but beget them, and we endanger our immortal souls when we kill them. For those of you who are pro-choice and anti–capital punishment, please answer this question: why can you not extend the mercy you would reserve for death row killers to the innocent unborn?