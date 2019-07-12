Amazon caught blocking favorable reviews of Mollie Hemingway/Carrie Severino book on Kavanaugh confirmation

Amazon is refusing to publish many reviews and ratings of the No. 1 best-selling " Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court, " according to multiple reports from readers who purchased the book directly from Amazon.

There is simply nothing anymore that does not draw forth the social justice warriors to do battle. Sean Davis writes in The Federalist :

The behind-the-scenes dive into the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which was written by Carrie Severino and The Federalist's Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway, debuted at No. 1 on Amazon's list of best-selling books.

The Federalist independently confirmed that many reviews by verified purchasers of "Justice on Trial" were not being published by Amazon. Some fake reviews from non-purchasers and reviews from those who clearly had not read the book, however, were published immediately. As of Wednesday evening, the online retailer had allowed only 16 reviews of the top-selling book to be published.

One reviewer whose critique was published by Amazon accused the authors of "stay[ing] away from using the term rape" regarding unsubstantiated accusations of sexual assault made against Kavanaugh during the confirmation process in 2018. A word search of the Kindle version of the book shows that the term was used 41 times by the authors. Another review, from an individual who did not purchase the book from Amazon, wrote that it was the "[w]orst book ever" and rated the book with one star.

The Seattle-based retail giant has a history of manipulating reviews and ratings for high-profile political books.

Real Clear Politics included this article on its afternoon collection Wednesday. All of a sudden, the number of reviews jumped from 16 to 29, all of the new ones favorable. As of midnight Thursday night, there were 52 reviews, 90% of them giving the book 5 stars, and only 4 giving it fewer than 4 stars.

Graphic credits: Amazon.com.