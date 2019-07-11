Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez surprised to learn that being a congresswoman involves ... work

So despite making a $174,000 freshman congresswoman's salary (which would fill a lot of tip jars), she's complaining about the workload of a typical congresswoman who's landed some highly visible and privileged committee seats.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is famous for wanting a guaranteed income for those " unwilling to work " and well, apparently, she was thinking of herself.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez D-N.Y., wondered if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is purposely assigning her busy work, in an effort to discourage her outward dissent and keep her away from the public eye.

Ocasio-Cortez made the comments during a Tuesday interview with The New Yorker Radio Hour and said she was given strenuous committee assignments and said she often thinks about whether or not doing so was a calculated move by Pelosi.

“I was assigned to two of some of the busiest committees and four subcommittees,” AOC said. “So my hands are full. And sometimes I wonder if they’re trying to keep me busy.”

Apparently, those assignments cut into her Twitter time.

And based on her recent catfight with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that's all she's about.

It's also strikingly dishonest. Ocasio-Cortez bucked, hard, for those committee seats, and wanted them so badly she changed her public stance of not supporting Pelosi for House Speaker, to one of ... supporting Pelosi. It was her move to get those coveted committee seats well ahead of the others who had also wanted them and actually had the seniority to earn their spots. She got indulged - and well, now she's got a problem with the fact that they require, ummm ... work.

Work? Who said 'work'?

Every congressperson in fact, works very hard. There have been stories in the past about congresspeople sleeping in their offices because there was so much to do. Some have been criticized for not visiting their home districts because they were so mired in work. And in Ocasio-Cortez's case, that's certainly been another area where work seems to be this weird new unfamiliar thing. Constituents, according to this New York Post report, are quite disgrunted that she never does anything for her constituents in her district. That was something decrepit old dinosaur Joe Crowley, the Democrat she primaried and defeated, managed, but she's not bothering. Her one accomplishment, in fact, is protecting her constituents from high-paying jobs from Amazon, chasing the behemoth and its plans to build a headquarters in her district, out, based on her jawboning alone.

That's some record she's racked up, and now she doesn't want to do any congressional work. And rather comically, she believes it's a conspiracy, by Democrats, to keep her off Twitter. Well, from our point of view, maybe that's good. Who wants her crazy socialist schemes to be enacted anyway. She's lazy and likes to talk a lot, and as she says, she's "the boss." Work, see, is for little people.