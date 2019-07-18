A word to the Squad on America: Love it or leave it

In 1970, in response to the Vietnam War protests, Merle Haggard wrote and recorded "Fighting Side of Me." The lyrics are as relevant today as 1970: The Dems and the media are having their daily Trump Derangement Syndrome moment because President Trump advised Mullah Ilhan Omar to take her pals Commandante Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Che Pressley, and Mullah Rashida Tlaib, members of the Whack-Job Squad, to go to whatever country they prefer to the USA, fix that country, then return to the USA. The Dems are so offended by this that they voted to condemn President Trump for this sensible suggestion.

You will recall that the Dem House couldn't bring itself to condemn the anti-Semitic remarks of Omar. Nor are the Dems and the media upset that Pressley demands, as a true totalitarian, that "blacks speak black, browns speak brown, Muslims speak Muslim, and queers speak queer." But, Nancy Pelosi broke down while babbling in near tears defending the Whack-Job Squad. In 1970, Haggard by his lyrics was referring to the Bill Clinton types who dodged the draft and took all the benefits of our country, such as Georgetown University and Yale Law School, while attacking our country: Today's squirrely guys, descendants of Bill Clinton, who love our milk and honey, are the Whack-Job Squad, all making about $200,000 per year, with pension and full health insurance, especially Omar, whom we rescued form a Somali refugee camp. The fight today is not a shooting war like Vietnam, but a cultural and political war for the future of our country. The Dems are for open borders, abortion on demand up to the moment of birth and maybe after birth, high taxes, reparations, free health care for illegal aliens, abolition of ICE, sanctuary cities, and the green deal that costs over 100 trillion dollars and will destroy our country. The Squad is the face of the Democratic Party. In addition to the Whack-Job Squad, add the squirrely Mitt Romney "Republicans" who are blind to the cultural and political war and see President Trump as the enemy. After condemning President Trump, the Dems and the media will move to condemn Merle Haggard and demand that YouTube remove Merle's song. Maybe President Trump should play this song at his next campaign rally. The Dems and the media cannot handle the truth of the words of the song and will have a meltdown.