A dirty, dangerous border situation with illegals threatening riots

Thus far, the issue has been viewed and reported as a public relations issue for President Trump, with reports of children brought to the U.S. illegally now in detention without soap or toothbrushes. The media and the Democrats have been dining out on it, calling Trump a heel.

Democrats have gone a long way to create chaos at the border. They've denied necessary funds for law enforcement to pay for humane conditions in detention camps during a border surge. They've nullified any meaning to border law. It's all a politically cynical bid to Blame Trump.

There's more than that, of course. There are the legal challenges from the Left to any border enforcement, the strange collaborations between some Democratic political machines and the Mexican and Central American governments, the left-wing activist networks linked to Democrats actively recruiting illegals, and the open encouragement of illegal immigration by blue states offering huge arrays of benefits. If chaos were the aim, Democrats couldn't have done it better.

But it's actually something much more dangerous. We're now seeing potential for violent migrant riots. The mobs rolling over our border now are violent, and they demand to be let in without vetting.

Two incidents have come to light in the past day. This from NBC:

WASHINGTON — The government's own internal watchdog warned as far back as May that conditions at an El Paso, Texas, border station were so bad that border agents were arming themselves against possible riots, countering Friday's assertion by a top Trump administration official that reports of poor conditions for migrants were "unsubstantiated."

And this, from The Hill:

U.S. authorities closed an international border bridge in El Paso, Texas, early Monday in response to Central American and Cuban migrants protesting on the Mexican side of the border. The protesters in Ciudad Juárez were chanting "vamos a cruzar" — "we are going to cross" — before Customs and Border Protection officials closed the bridge about 2 a.m., reported CNN.

Obviously, they're convinced that no one on the U.S. side is going to ever shoot. And the Border Patrol cannot protect itself. Up until now, the violence the border officials have encountered has been from drug-smugglers and sometimes human-smugglers. Now the chaos and disorder have sent a signal to the migrant groups that you get in whether you are violent or not; all you have to do is push your way through. There is no law to fear.

Could that be why House speaker Nancy Pelosi OKed a few billion in border funds last week, much to many Democrats' fury? Could she have had information about this sort of thing going on?

What's disturbing about these two unrelated reports is that they are far from likely to be the end of it. The migrants have been schooled by the leftist activists to think U.S. residency and benefits are entitlements, not privileges. They've been whipped up with expectations of instant gratification in the same way Hugo Chávez used to whip up Venezuela's urban poor. Groups like these have been taught never to take "no" for an answer. And they aren't so very poor — they come from countries with booming economies, and they view Mexican rice and beans as pig food, so they are beggars who are choosers. The fact that they have crossed multiple borders to seek "asylum" in the U.S. signals that they are country shopping, and not every country they pass is good enough.

This clearly presents a danger to the U.S. Border Patrol officers, who are caught in the middle of this Democrat-created fiasco. The Left thrives on chaos and would like nothing better than to see a bloody riot with U.S. agents shooting at rioters, even if in self-defense. Their Antifa allies view violence as a means to an end. They view this as winning. Situations like this can escalate quickly.

Pelosi is always looking out for her own party's good and likely got the border funding bill through because she could perceive a threat to Democrat prospects from voters if the migrants riot in a long-term rebellion. It's a thin reed. But what we are seeing now is signs of chaos. And a big need to get control of the border.