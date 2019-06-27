Why the agitprop photo of a face-down father and daughter in the Rio Grande is downright insulting to our intelligence

The all-out propaganda war in favor of open borders, a joint effort of the media, Democratic Party, and social media monopolists is based on emotion, not intellect. A nothing stirs the heart more than the sight of a dead child. The Associated Press sent it out to its many media subscribers., and owns the copyright, so see it here on a CNN video and note the extreme level of gushing from the Atlanta-based, low-rated cable news net. Two facts make the manipulative use of this photo a disgusting insult to our intelligence.

First of all, as Breitbart points out forcefully, nobody cared about deaths on the border during the presidency of Barack Obama. Read “20 Times Breitbart Reported on Migrant Deaths During Obama-Biden Years and No One Cared” and savor the hypocrisy. Some lives are more equal than others – and that's when they help the Democrats’ narrative. Then read Matt Walsh’s article in the Daily Wire on the specifics of this unfortunate pair. They were not fleeing life-threatening danger, they were simply unwilling to wait. All the legal immigrants who follow the law and wait know how to avoid this fate. People who get impatient at red lights and run them sometimes get involved in fatal car crashes. They are unfortunate, but they are not symbols of a system gone wrong, and neither are these unfortunate people. This was not a family turned coldly away as it fled violence and oppression. They were not turned away at all. They simply grew impatient waiting for the bureaucratic wheels to turn. Indeed, family members confirm that the family was not being persecuted in its home country The Left has not yet (so far as we know) staged photos, the way Palestinians fake wounded and dead children for the TV cameras, but give them some time and I wouldn’t write it off as a possibility.