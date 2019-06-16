Why liberal Jews are really not informed

The Black-Jewish Caucus is being convened by the American Jewish Committee (AJC). A little background on the AJC is in order. In 2013 Ronn Torossian revealed that

Is it any wonder that most American Jews who do not read any conservative news outlets are completely clueless about the perfidy of the Democrat Party and its leftist partners? At the Jewish Week, one learns that "Ilhan Omar is Joining [the] Newly Formed Black-Jewish Congressional Caucus." That is like saying that the fox has deigned to come to the chicken coop for a sit-down chat before consuming the hapless fowl.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC)… claims to be 'strictly non-partisan' – yet cannot be non-partisan when they continually support a failed peace process and a two-state solution. In 2004, the leadership of the AJC met with Palestinian Authority Chairman Yasser Arafat's national security adviser, Jibril Rajoub, and the AJC leader, David Harris, publicly urged Israel to use the 'road map' to get to 'peace.'

More recently, Daniel Greenfield asserts that "[t]he American Jewish Congress, [is] a liberal group that, despite its name, represents Jews no more than any of the other alphabet soup non-profits with a ‘J’ thrown in there [.]" His conclusion is that "the struggle between Jews and the anti-Jewish Left goes on."

According to the Jewish Week the newly formed caucus includes "Reps. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich, Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., Will Hurd, R-Texas and John Lewis, D-Ga., a revered veteran of the 1960s civil rights movement." While Lewis was certainly active in the 1960s civil rights movement, it behooves the writer to shed light on Lewis' connections to the following:

In 1969, Lewis was listed as a sponsor of the GI Civil Liberties Defense Committee, an anti-U.S. military organization dominated by the Socialist Workers Party. In May 1973 Lewis was listed as a sponsor of . . . the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, a Communist Party USA front group that grew out of the movement to free the incarcerated Marxist revolutionary and Black Panther ally Angela Davis. In October 2008, Lewis accused Republican presidential candidate John McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, of promoting racism in their campaign against Democratic nominee Barack Obama. 'What I am seeing reminds me too much of another destructive period in American history,' Lewis said in a statement. 'Sen. McCain and Gov. Palin are sowing the seeds of hatred and division, and there is no need for this hostility in our political discourse.'

That Obama turned out to be good friends with known anti-Semites such as Edward Said, Rashid Khalidi and Linda Sarsour was simply ignored.

Right on cue, "the Minnesota Democrat’s spokesman, Jeremy Slevin, confirmed to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that [Omar] is planning to join the group." Yet, Minnesota is becoming ground zero for terrorist recruiting. In fact, "Federal data show people leave or attempt to leave Minneapolis in hopes to join Islamic terrorist networks abroad more than any other city in the U.S. So big is the problem that Minnesota U.S. attorney general Andrew Lugar said in 2015 that 'Minnesota has a terror recruiting problem.'” So instead of sanctioning Omar for her raving anti-Semitism, the Jewish Congressional Democrats have decided to join her.

Actually, anti-Semitism is hardly a priority at this caucus since Omar is concerned about "the common threat of white nationalism faced by Muslim, Black and Jewish Americans." Omar and Rep. Jan Schakowsky, (D-Ill) have decided to confront the "white supremacy that threatens both Jews and Blacks." According to the Jewish Press, an orthodox, politically conservative-leaning paper, "Schakowsky "is among the most Progressive members of Congress and is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus." She has called senior-editor-at-large for Breitbart News Joel Pollak a "Jewish, Orthodox Tea Party Republican."

As writer David Israel has sardonically asserted "So, all in all, a fine pick to represent U.S. Jewish politicians in a solidarity group with Congresswoman Omar, whose command of classic anti-Semitism is impressive for an east-African Muslim."

What is puzzling is that Zeldin is involved in this caucus. In the past he and Omar have butted heads in their tweets when Zeldin stated: "Those poor innocent ISIS fighters & Palestinian terrorists right? Give me a break! That’s a problem no matter your religion or gender Ilhan. Your anti-Semitic & anti-Israel hate is strong & wrong & those terrorists have US blood on their hands as well."

Omar responded with "Don’t mind him, he is just waking up to the reality of having Muslim women as colleagues who know how to stand up to bullies! It’s gonna be fun watching him lose his marbles."

Although there were hyperlinks in the Jewish News paper that alluded to Omar's anti-Semitism, would a reader be aware that Omar is a strong supporter of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement which seeks to destroy Israel? Would the average reader of the Jewish News know that "[i]n February 2019, Omar was scheduled to speak at a Florida event sponsored by Islamic Relief USA (IRUSA), the American branch of an international organization that has been designated as a terror financier by the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Israel?”

Moreover, "[i]n March 2019 in Los Angeles, Omar was the keynote speaker at a Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) benefit event titled 'Advancing Justice, Empowering Valley Muslims.' Sharing the stage with Omar was CAIR-Florida executive director Hassan Shibly, who rejects the notion that Hezbollah and Hamas are terrorist organizations. At the same event, Omar said: 'CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people [the 9/11 terrorists] did something, and that all of us [Muslim civilians] were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.' (In fact, CAIR was founded in 1994, not 2001.)" The manipulation of facts is not surprising given that Omar's Congressional buddy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez maintains that "there's a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right."

Omar has used anti-Semitic tropes about Jewish influence and money. In fact, the Jewish Press newspaper highlights that Omar has emphatically stated that "just to be clear, [her] endorsement of the caucus and willingness to unite our communities against the threats of White supremacy isn't an endorsement of Zeldin's bigotry."

Lastly, the article asserts that "[t]he American Jewish Committee said it hoped being part of the caucus 'will sensitize Rep. Omar to the importance, history and achievements of Black-Jewish relations in our country.'" In her best smarmy tone, Omar tweeted that 'my hope here is that Zeldin can learn and grow.'

Additionally, comes the most recent news that Ilhan Omar has most likely committed a remarkable number of felonies due to her fraudulent 2009-2017 marriage. Michelle Malkin has underscored this and pointedly asks if it is time to get the federal IRS officials involved.

As Valerie Sobel so eloquently stresses in her "Dear Jewish-American Leftists: It's Time for a Talk," Jews must come to understand that the Democrat Party does not serve the interests of American Jewry. A vote for a Democrat is a vote "for a party that morally equates Israel to terror groups and Islamic countries of horrendous human rights abuses." The Democrat Party is accepting of the anti-Semitism of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. How can anyone support a party that does this? Abe Greenwald amplifies this when he writes:

Disease is reversible — rot isn’t. Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib brought the disease of anti-Semitism into the upper echelons of the Democratic Party when they were elected in November. The party could have fought the disease. It chose instead to nurture it. And that’s when the irreversible rot set in.

This caucus is a sham, a set-up and a feel-good exercise. Anyone who thinks otherwise is deluding himself. The fox is hungry and it will consume its prey.

