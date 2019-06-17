Welcome to the new community of Trump Heights

Expressing his appreciation to President Donald J. Trump (R) for recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in northern Israel, bordering Syria, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu inaugurated Trump Heights there on Sunday. In return, Trump thanked Netanyahu and Israel "for this great honor."

As David M. Friedman, the US Ambassador to Israel explained in a tweet:

A great day on the Golan. PM Netanyahu and I had the honor to dedicate “Trump Heights” — first time Israel has dedicated a village in honor of a sitting president since Harry Truman (1949). Happy Birthday Mr. President!! @POTUS pic.twitter.com/fdYWzokFLK — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) June 16, 2019

When Syria occupied the area, they regularly rained missiles and bombs down on their Israeli neighbors. In June of 1967, Syria joined other Arab/Muslim nations vowing to "push Israel/Jews into the (Mediterranean) Sea." They failed. Though totally outnumbered, but not wishing to drown, (among other perilous outcomes) Israel fought back, liberating the area among other spectacular victories.

The Israeli side of the Golan is now peaceful and productive. On the Syrian side, President Bashar al-Assad is engaged in a vicious war against those opposing his brutal regime. Ironically, Israel now provides extensive medical care to thousands of Syrian victims of their country's barbaric civil war who come to the Israeli border seeking help.

Though the UN and most other countries do not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, Trump Heights, when completed, should be another interesting Israeli residential town. As of now, there are no plans for a Trump Hotel or golf course.

Photo credit: Twitter