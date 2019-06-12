WaPo, NYT writers humiliated yesterday after separate fake news attacks almost immediately shown to be false

Jonathan Capehart of the Washington Post suborned a fake news meme with a tweet referencing a respected source: his mommy: (hat tip: The Right Scoop )

It’s almost as if writers at the two most important newspapers in America want to be identified as fake news purveyors. Two reckless false attacks were launched yesterday, based on the hateful imagination of prog news mavens, and almost immediately discredited.

Txt from my mom after watching Trump:



Are you watching Trump? If so check out the sheet of paper he is holding up as the agreement with Mexico. It is a blank sheet of paper.



🤭😂 — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) June 11, 2019

Perhaps Mom and Jonny had seen this:

Trump holds up blank paper with claimed secret agreement with Mexico. pic.twitter.com/8RZMHjQKq9 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 11, 2019

Or this:

POTUS holds up what appears to be a blank piece of paper claiming it contains the Mexican deal. Refuses to answer when I ask him to show us. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/m8sgJer9Uq — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) June 11, 2019

Or maybe this, from Capehart’s WaPo colleague:

Hmm, this looks like a blank piece of paper https://t.co/2yHatGfYSV — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) June 11, 2019

Kessler, who is a “fact-checker” for the WaPo finally checked his facts:

Nope, the video clip was deceiving. A screengrab via @BySteveReilly indicates there is some text! pic.twitter.com/azDdYLb0Do — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) June 11, 2019

There’s nothing like immediately leaping to a conclusion before the facts are in. Those “layers and layers of fact checkers” that supposedly separate the MSM from crude blogosphere sites exist only in the imagination of has-beens.

But even worse is calling out a war hero as a coward without even checking the most basic facts, a this New York Times contributor did (hat tip: The Right Scoop). In a now-deleted tweet:

Crenshaw responded:

And Wajit Ali’s snarky response confirmed his arrogance:

Thanks for letting me know. I'm glad you did and I have no problem correcting and updating the record with facts. Now try it with your comments about Ilhan Omar. You'll feel better. Sincerely, a fellow patriot. https://t.co/6bAsYBpxsY — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 11, 2019

As I said, it’s almost as if they are trying to convince us to ignore them.