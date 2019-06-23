Virtual media silence as accomplice says transgender teen’s anger at use of biological pronouns motivated STEM school shooting in Colorado

But there has been virtual media silence over the revelation that one of the two shooters at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado last May 7 has stated that his accomplice – whom he blames as the instigator – was motivated by anger over being addressed by the pronoun for her biological identity as a female, instead of the chosen identity as male. Tyler O’Neil reports at PJ Media :

Imagine the media cacophony if an angry Christian had brought guns to a school and killed another student there who had mocked Jesus, perhaps an open homosexual who railed against “homophobic” scripture and those who embraced Christianity. The media explosion blaming religious Christians and the religion itself would be deafening.

During a police interview, 18-year-old Devon Erickson said 16-year-old biological female Maya McKinney — who identifies as male and goes by the name Alec — warned him not to go to school the night before the shooting.

According to the Snapchat message, McKinney told Erickson she wanted to get revenge "on a lot of people." She told police that classmates called her "disgusting," made fun of her, and referred to her "as a she," despite her transgender identity, the Associated Press reported. (snip)

McKinney also told investigators that she had specific targets at the school in mind, but "wanted everyone in that school to suffer from trauma like he has in his life and to realize that the world is a bad place."

The teenagers confessed to breaking into a gun safe at Erickson's home before the shooting. McKinney told police she threatened Erickson with an ax to get him to help open the gun safe using the ax and a crowbar. They found three handguns and a rifle inside. Both have been charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting. McKinney has been charged as an adult despite her age. Neither has yet entered a plea.

Although Erickson claims being coerced, he is himself an anti-Christian bigot:

Erickson, a registered Democrat, expressed hatred for Christians who uphold the biblical position on traditional sexuality. He also attacked Donald Trump and praised Barack Obama on social media. "You know what I hate? All these Christians who hate gays, yet in the bible, it says in Deuteronomy 17:12-13, if someone doesn't do what their priest tells them to do, they are supposed to die. It has plenty of crazy stuff like that. But all they get out of it is 'ewwwwww gays,'" he wrote. (Read more on why this is not a contradiction, and why Christians oppose LGBT pride for theological and cultural reasons, not from a gut reaction.) Kendrick Castillo, the one casualty, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Roman Catholic charity that has been demonized by Democrats due to its opposition to LGBT pride.

The media and cultural establishment have been pushing hard the nonsense notion that people who are unhappy about their chromosomes must be regarded as the opposite sex, and any dissent is bigotry deserving of condemnation and even prosecution or litigation. Anger at the “injustice” that biological realism creates is encouraged.

Of course, harassment is never OK, but children are beastly toward each other in a state of nature. It’s all well and good to denounce “bullying,” and children do have to be socialized out of such behavior. But bullying also takes place when those who stick with the science of chromosomal determinism are denounced as bullies and bigots. The so-called Equality Act passed by the House of Representative that would unleash anti-discrimination litigation on anyone who fails to conform to the fantasy of transgenderism and would harness the power of the state to the bullying and exact ruinous financial penalties on those who stick with reality.