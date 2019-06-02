Veterans quit community meeting with Ocasio-Cortez after she annoys them something fierce

Now she's stepped in it, going to a community meeting in the Bronx, presumably about community issues and talking about ... Yemen.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has long had a problem with balancing her role as a national figurehead for socialism, and tending to the needs of her constituents in the Bronx and Queens. Polls show the locals aren't impressed .

And not just talking about Yemen in terms Yemen's Iran-backed meddlers would like, if you really want to talk about Yemen, but speaking so ill of the U.S., its foreign policy, and its elected leader, President Trump, that at least some of the veterans in attendence walked out.

Here's the New York Post on the job:

“She knocks the country, she knocks the president. And that’s not what America is about,” said Silvio Mazzella, a Vietnam War vet and treasurer of Community Board 11. Anthony Vitaliano — an Army veteran who worked in the NYPD for 38 years, and commanded the Bronx’s homicide detectives — was sitting between Ocasio-Cortez and a staffer for the freshman Dem. “I just couldn’t hear her BS anymore,” the former CB11 chairman said. “I just got up, got my umbrella in my hand and walked right out.”

Those guys went to the Post to tell them about it, and obviously, the Post reported it. But in the wake of Ocasio-Cortez's popularity problems perhaps, her congressional office blatantly denied anyone had quit the meeting:

AOC’s office denied that anyone stormed out of the meeting. “The only person that left the meeting while it was underway was someone who had to go pick up their children,” said AOC spokesman Corbin Trent. Asked about Trent’s comment, Vitaliano said, “That’s bulls–t. Everybody that was there knows I walked out.”

This sounds like someone who can't stop yapping about things she knows nothing about, yet retains enough political cunning to recognize that she's not a popular gal among her constituents and therefore is trying to shift the narrative with this phony claim about nobody leaving. Fortunately, the New York Post didn't let her get away with it, and its story is airtight.

As I wrote earlier, Ocasio-Cortez already sits in a pool of political trouble over her failure to respond to her constituents:

The Daily Caller piece has several interesting charts and graphs showing Ocasio-Cortez's downward slide among these voters, which obviously isn't recovering. Ocasio-Cortez hasn't been paying much attention to her district, even with a poll a couple months ago showing that President Trump was more popular in her state than she was. It also reveals that the district has a high count of politically unengaged people, voters who don't even know who she is, which, from her point of view, isn't such good news, as it means they can easily vote for the next guy or stay home if their annoyance with Ocasio-Cortez lasts. They are annoyed, and now the charts are showing that her unpopularity is lingering. Interestingly enough, she hasn't tried to rectify this. She chased out a big company that offers good salaries and benefits to locals in the name of being anti-corporation, and she still hasn't apologized or tried to offer New Yorkers something concretely better. In New York, home of big corporations, that's pretty stupid. All she does is talk about a Green New Deal, which got no votes in a Senate count. The Amazon thing is something she must expect will go away. And it's not going away — it's what New Yorkers bring up every time her name comes up. For any pol, that's not good.



With efforts like this Bronx meeting, maybe staying away from her constituents as she has is common sense given how truly out of tune she is. She's managed to offend yet another constituency with this mishap and she's already offended a lot of them. The Bronx locals wanted to talk about missed mail deliveries and graffiit magnets around their part of town and she wanted to talk about Yemen? Really? Maybe she really can be thrown out in a primary challenge.

Image credit: Corey Torpi, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0 with modification by Monica Showalter