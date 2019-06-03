Two-faced Pete Buttigieg expresses ‘solidarity’ with striking Uber drivers, but will attend fundraiser sponsored by Uber exec

His personal “march through the institutions” has brought him to Harvard, a brief military career, a Rhodes Scholarship at Oxford, and iconic status among the gay community political fundraising community – all powerful enhancements that have made the mayor of a small city into a non-trivial presidential candidate.

I see no reason to trust Pete Buttigieg on anything. The fact that he was raised by a devout follower and scholar of communist Antonio Gramsci, whose plan to take over the major institutions of society and then carry out a revolution from above is being realized, casts grave doubt on his trustworthiness. He has never publicly renounced the ideology his father became a champion of.

If Pete has to choose between labor union cred and Silicon Valley money, I am betting he goes for the gold. We’ll see.

"We appreciate Pete Buttigieg’s support, and this is an instance where there are two clearly opposing sides and he must pick one," Brian Dolber told the Daily Beast. "Passenger fares either go to the hardworking drivers or the multi-billion dollar companies—and right now Uber/Lyft are regularly taking 50%+ of what the passenger pays while countless drivers are homeless or living in poverty. Standing with drivers, means standing against the executives who have been ruthlessly slashing driver pay year after year."

Brian Dolber, an organizer for Rideshare Drivers United, said Buttigieg has to pick a side.

I’m standing in solidarity with @_drivers_united and all those striking across the country today for livable wages, more job security, and regulated fares. We must raise the labor standards in this country. https://t.co/99NNdnjgUW

"I’m standing in solidarity with @_drivers_united and all those striking across the country today for livable wages, more job security, and regulated fares. We must raise the labor standards in this country," Buttigieg tweeted.

Buttigieg expressed support last month for striking Uber drivers seeking to stop pay cuts and enact a drivers' bill of rights.

While in San Francisco for the California Democratic Party State Convention this week, Buttigieg will attend a fundraiser which is to be hosted, in part, by Chelsea Kohler, Uber's director of product communications, the Daily Beast reports .

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to headline an Oakland fundraiser with an Uber executive just weeks after saying he stood in solidarity with the company's protesting drivers.

But even leaving aside all this background, he seems to be trying to have it both ways on a real-world political issue, the status of gig economy workers in a rich tech-based employer. Jeffrey Cimmino describes the situation in the Free Beacon:

