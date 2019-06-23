Trump’s ICE raid deportation gambit a trap that Dems have fallen into

Once again, as is his wont, President Trump has maneuvered his opponents into a losing position on an issue of high priority to him. His original plan for nationwide ICE raids on scofflaws who already had their due process and who are ignoring court ordered deportation was a trap for Democrats, as Silvio Canto, Jr earlier explained on these pages:

The Democrats, who choose to, will now have to defend people in the country who don't obey court orders. I wonder how that's going to play with the people in their districts who have to obey court order?

Also, these arrests will take place in "sanctuary cities." Are the Democrats going to criticize federal agents arresting people violating the law?

It's a good move in defense of the rule of law. It's a brilliant move in continuing to define the Democrats as pro–illegal immigration, in support of sanctuary cities, and calling out ICE agents doing their jobs

Mickey Kaus summed up the untenable position into which Trump has put the Democrats:

If you can't deport people who lose their asylum hearings (because they don't qualify for asylum), why bother having the hearings? Everybody gets to stay anyway. Why argue about whether participants in "Alternatives to Detention" show up at hearings? They get to stay either way. — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) June 23, 2019

But a saboteur leaked the plans and as a result of phone calls from Nancy Pelosi among others, President Trump announced a two-week delay – in order to allow for negotiations with the Democrats over changes in the law that he has long pushed for that could solve the problem of purported “families” qualifying for early release into the interior of the United States.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Clarice Feldman has pointed out that Trump holds more cards than Pelosi and has placed her and her party in a no-win situation:

By giving the Dems one more chance, if they fail to seize it, the President can point out the lack of equity in those being deported and emphasize what is a losing issue for the Dems per every honest survey I've seen.

If they fold, their base will be furious, OTOH.

If there is no deal, Democrats lose. There is no meaningful constituency for ignoring lawful court orders. Trump can drive home the absurdity of demanding the abandonment of lawful court orders as the gateway to anarchy as few others could. Thus, there is no pressure on him to cave in and offer what Pelosi and the Dems want: some form of amnesty. Instead, he can demand an end to the automatic release of purported “families” after 21 days in detention, a required by a court order. Legislation ending this situation could take “15 minutes” as he has repeated stated. Once renting a child (or subjecting your own child to the ordeal of a trip to the border from Central America) no longer guarantees release into the interior, the wave of “families” requesting amnesty will ebb.

Photocredit: Gage Skidmore