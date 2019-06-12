Trump the deviant

President Trump is a deviant, of that there is no argument. On that, Democrats, NeverTrumpers and Trump supporters all can agree – and by “deviant”, I simply mean that he varies from the accepted norms. Now whether you see this as a good thing or a bad thing is a matter worthy of discussion, but one thing is true, Trump represents a significant departure from presidential culture of the past 50 years. Trump’s deviancy threatens the left because it shows people there is another, more direct way to get things done than the mutated and metastasized puffery practiced by the powdered wig disciples of a process of indirect diplomacy straight out of the perfumed courts of 18th century Europe.

It's a problem for the Left due to the pseudo-realistic world they have created -- and have trained generations of pre-pubescent progressives it is a world in which they should expect to live. It's a world where there are such things as female penises and menstruating male vaginas, a world where any people can "identify" as anything their deluded minds can conceive, and society as a whole is not only expected to accept that choice but must celebrate it in the loudest of voices. It is a world in which weak beta males establish the boundaries for masculinity and butch masculine females are expected to be the alpha. In the Marvel comic and cinematic universes, Dr. Strange can create a "mirror universe" where sorcery can be practiced without changing the real world -- that's where the progressive sorcerers live -- the mirror universe. Thank goodness, this leftist world is a “mirror” creation that doesn't exist. President Trump inhabits a world where people are plainspoken and there are consequences. I'm not surprised he told Mexico to straighten up and respect our borders by respecting theirs. It's what serous people do -- nobody has time for parenthetical comments directed at third parties in the hope the real target can decode the message. During the primary season, I was one of many who called out Trump's frequent flirtation with bankruptcies as a negative -- but bankruptcies exist in the real world. In the private sector, bad decisions and unexpected conditions have consequences, consequences that those who have spent a lifetime in government (Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders) will never experience -- because if there are people, there are always taxes. Ayn Rand said: A businessman cannot force you to buy his product; if he makes a mistake, he suffers the consequences; if he fails, he takes the loss. A bureaucrat forces you to obey his decisions, whether you agree with him or not—and the more advanced the stage of a country’s statism, the wider and more discretionary the powers wielded by a bureaucrat. If he makes a mistake, you suffer the consequences; if he fails, he passes the loss on to you, in the form of heavier taxes. It's not just that progressives and NeverTrumpers hate the President personally (and they certainly do hate him with the heat of a thousand suns), it is that he bends the line of progression toward a world that for fifty years they assiduously worked to create (and control) -- and he bends it at a ninety degree angle. What are they going to do with all those drones they spent so much time to indoctrinate in government schools if Trump exposes the lie of the progressive mirror universe? Photo credit: Gage Skidmore