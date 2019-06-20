Trump tells Sean Hannity DOJ investigating whether his own phone calls were tapped during 2016 campaign

"The fact is, they were spying on my campaign, using intelligence agencies to do it. ... We're trying to figure out whether they listened to my calls. That would be the ultimate. We'll see what happens. If that happens, we'll probably find out. If they spied on my campaign, and they may have, it will be one of the great revelations in history of this country. It will be very interesting. I think we're gonna find out."

Last night, during a wide-ranging interview with Sean Hannity (video of the full interview is embedded below), President Trump dropped a bombshell, telling the Fox News host that the DOJ is investigating whether his own phone calls were monitored during the presidential campaign.

If this is found to be the case, the public finally will start to grasp the magnitude of the scandal of weaponizing federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies to spy on a rival political campaign — "one of the great revelations in history," as the president says. It's one thing to talk about FISA warrants on people in the campaign that most people had never heard of — Carter Page and George Papadopoulos were obscure prior to the scandal being uncovered — and quite another to listen in on phone calls of a rival presidential candidate. All the quibbling about A.G. Barr's use of the word "spy" will melt away if the DOJ finds proof.

It would also finally vindicate the much derided claim that Trump made in a 2017 tweet:

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

The question is, what will the DOJ find? As Roger Luchs observes, "Trump often preannounces what's coming." He may well know what the investigation has found, and like the reality TV producer he was is "teasing" what lies ahead. But it must also be recognized that, especially in conversation with someone he trusts — and it is no secret that Trump and Hannity enjoy a warm relationship — Trump sometimes speaks off the cuff with too little regard for the details.

My guess is the former hypothesis, not the latter, simply because this would fit in with what I see as the strategy underway to expose the Russia Hoax scandal in detail vivid enough to affect the election in 2020.

The interview covered a lot of other ground, as well, and is worth listening to in its entirety: