Trump smacks down Londonistan mayor, giving an aggressor what he deserved

He started this one with a bang, declaring he didn't think President Trump deserved a state visit and no one should ' roll out the red carpet ' for him. Pay no attention to the longtime special relationship or the countless ways the two countries have cooperated over the years, let alone the fact that his precious city, Londonistan, may well need the U.S. for a quickie free trade pact if Britain is forced into a hard Brexit in October. Heck, pay no attention to the fact that the arrangements were already made and his whining would just make him look ineffectual. Nope, it was just too much fun to pick a fight with Trump. The Trump baby balloon rode again over London at his permission , and then Khan put out an imbecilic beta-male tweet blasting Trump.

As leftists go, there are few more obnoxious than Sadiq Khan of London. His city a festering swamp of stabbings, insanely expensive subway rides, Islamist extremism, and terrorist attacks. Yet somehow finds he still has time to launch lots of attacks against President Trump, the president of another country.

It was just the right reponse to Khan whose entire oeuvre of interaction with Trump has been a stance of aggression. Trump flicked the fool off like the insect he is and carried on with his state visit with Britain's royals and people worth meeting in that city. Khan has always been a problem, as I noted here (crow: I compared him to DeBlasio as early as 2017). What's good here is seeing that Trump knows when the smackdowns are going to be consequence-less and he's identified a perfect target in the obnoxious Khan.

I just asked President Trump if he would be willing to meet with sadiq Khan while he is in London. He said he doesn't think much of him. "He's the twin of de Blasio, except shorter." Ouch.

. @SadiqKhan , who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me......

Barf. With no need to fear any offending him (quite unlike the case of media distortion of Trump's remarks about Meghan Markle of the British royal family) President Trump smacked him like the pathetic little bug he is, putting out this impressive tweet:

Sadiq Khan Has A Strong Message For Donald Trump, As The US President Arrives in The UK For His State Visit https://t.co/75f3rdTEFw

