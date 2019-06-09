Trump makes a deal with help from Mexican public opinion

Under the deal, Mexico acknowledged and agreed to expand its policy of taking back migrants from violence-riven Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as the United States processes their asylum claims.

By now, you've heard about the deal Mexico and the U.S. made over the caravans:

In turn, Mexico managed to avoid a proposal it had continually rejected — that it process asylum claims on its own soil before migrants try to reach the United States.

"I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended," Trump wrote on Twitter shortly after returning from a trip to Europe.

"Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had planned to head Saturday to the border city of Tijuana to show solidarity ahead of the tariffs, said that his trip would instead be to "celebrate."

"Thanks to the support of all Mexicans, we were able to avoid tariffs on Mexican products exported to the United States," tweeted Lopez Obrador, who since his election last year has tried studiously not to antagonize Trump.

Some are already saying President Trump is using the deal to cover up the bad economic report released on Friday.

Don Lemmon is calling it a "distraction," a rather bizarre statement from a man who can't keep an audience.

Some are also saying President Trump buckled to the backlash he was getting from business leaders and even GOP leaders.

My theory is that we saw a bit of a perfect storm over this:

First, there is no question that Mexico did not want a trade war with the U.S.

Second, Mexican public opinion was not supporting the caravans. We cannot underestimate this point!

Let's not get cocky, but I think President Trump won a big one here.

