Trump and the Judiciary

On the circuit court level, President Trump has appointed nearly one-third of the judges on the Fifth, Seventh, and Eighth Circuits. Additionally, the infamous liberal Ninth Circuit is slowly returning to sanity. President Trump has nominated enough judges that almost half of that court will faithfully interpret the Constitution.

My guess is that we will someday remember President Trump for many things, from the tweets to "fake news." His biggest contribution does not get a lot of tweets or news stories. I'm talking about the judiciary as Senator Mike Braun just said:

In terms of district courts, the Senate has approved 82 district judges -- including 29 since I’ve taken office. I’m incredibly proud to have supported the confirmation of fellow Hoosier Holly A. Brady from Fort Wayne to serve as a United States district judge for the Northern District of Indiana.

In a second term, President Trump will go further and fill more positions.

It's a wonderful development for those of us who have been looking forward to a president who would carry out such a promise to put conservative names on the bench.

We will see Trump close the circle if, or when, he makes another appointment to the Supreme Court.

