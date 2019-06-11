'The Return of Dean,' or another sign that they got nothing on Trump

First, Speaker Nancy Pelosi allegedly said she wants to send President Trump to prison. On what grounds? We don't know, but that's not the point. Speaker Pelosi has to keep putting anti-Trump nuggets on the table so the beast doesn't devour her.

Second, they've brought back a real oldie, John Dean of Watergate fame. He is apparently going to tell the Democrats how to impeach President Trump, or something like that.

This is from NPR:

Dean is being called because the House Judiciary committee and its chairman, Democrat Jerry Nadler of New York, are looking into the substance of the report by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election — and the actions of President Trump in response to Mueller's investigation. Some of those actions showed up in Mueller's report as potential instances of obstruction of justice. That category of offense was the focus of Dean's days of testimony under the bright TV lights 46 years ago this month.

I wonder if he will say there is a "cancer in Trump's presidency." I can't wait for that line to be brought back to life.

The bottom line is that Nadler and company have nothing on President Trump, or at least nothing that can be turned into an article of impeachment that the country will believe.

At the same time, they can't look at the camera and admit that the Mueller chapter is over and it's time to fix real issues, such as the border crisis.

So get ready for the 2019 version of a man named Dean. He won't say anything that you have not already heard on Rachel Maddow's show.

As for me, I'll catch the surprising Rangers play at Fenway Park this week.

