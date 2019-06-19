The only way to counter Ocasio-Cortez’s use of ‘concentration camp’ to describe holding faculties for illegals

Facts and details don’t matter to demagogues and their followers, which is why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has once again succeeded in garnering attention to herself and support from progressive media with an outrageously ignorant and offensive assertion. In a bizarre Instagram post with the words on her tee shirt appearing in mirror image, she called the detention facilities holding border violators while their cases are adjudicated “concentration camps.” via Twitter screen grab (croppped) Despite subsequent denials, she was clearly alluding to Nazi concentration camps like Auschwitz, as indicated by her use of the term “Never again” – which is a slogan of Jews determined to prevent another Holocaust.

Ryan Saavedra embedded the video in his tweet: Ocasio-Cortez falsely claims Trump is operating concentration camps, compares the situation to the Holocaust: “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. … ‘Never Again’ means something ... we need to do something about it” pic.twitter.com/F2MmZ8y2dT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 18, 2019 Liz Cheney, the Holocaust Museum, and many others condemned this appropriation and trivialization of the Holocaust, but Ocasio-Cortez, with support from a number of progs, doubled and tripled down. Please @AOC do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history. 6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this. https://t.co/NX5KPPb2Hl — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 18, 2019 And for the shrieking Republicans who don’t know the difference: concentration camps are not the same as death camps.



Concentration camps are considered by experts as “the mass detention of civilians without trial.”



And that’s exactly what this administration is doing. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019 Actually, people who are detained after violating the law are not in concentration camps. But such details matter not to the Left. They have the word out there attached to something they blame on President Trump, and as far as they are concerned, the mission has been accomplished. That is why there is only one approach to use here that has any chance of getting Ocaiso-Cortez and her followers to relent: point out that in making this accusation, she is indicting President Obama for having sent people to “concentration camps.” President Trump is not the first president to send border violators to such camps. Indeed, he sent illegals to be detained at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, which, it was recently pointed out, housed Japanese internees sent there by President Roosevelt in World War II.