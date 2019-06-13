The late-night shows are totally predictable
They used to be funny and entertaining, such as Johnny Carson, or often serious and thoughtful, like Dick Cavett.
Today, the shows are so predictable that it's Trump eight days a week!
First, there is Colbert and another "homophobic" joke about Putin-Trump:
"Biden's the dummy?" said Colbert. "May I point out: Only one of you is sitting on Putin's lap with his hand up your butt."
Where is Senator Gillibrand when we really need her? Can you imagine a similar joke about President Obama telling the Russian envoy that he'd have more flexibility after the election? I don't think so.
Second, the retired David Letterman had to keep his name in the conversation:
He used to be kind of like the boob of New York that pretended to be wealthy, or we thought was wealthy, and now he's just a psychotic. Is that putting too fine a point on it?
Letterman knows Donald Trump because he had him on the show quite a bit. Yes, he had him on the show when he was a nice guy, or before he defeated Mrs. Clinton.
There are two rules in political humor: hit both sides, and don't be political, because then you are funny only for the people who agree with you.
