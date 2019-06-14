Shannon Bream cited me last night

To be completely upfront, I confess to having teeny bit of a crush on Shannon Bream, who exudes wholesome beauty and intelligence from her every pore. She seems like a genuinely nice person. Either that, or she is an incredible actress. There is a lot more admiration than lust in it, but as a flaming heterosexual, I have to admit that my orientation inclines me in her direction. Call me a fanboy, if you will.

Owing to my insane work hours, I was fast asleep when her show came on last night, but a few friends emailed me that she had cited this blog that I wrote yesterday and even used a graphic, in posing a question to her guest (who evaded a direct answer).