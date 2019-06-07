Sara Jeong comes out in favor of social media censorship of conservatives โ and Ted Cruz is waiting for her

Remember Sarah Jeong? The newly hired New York Times editorial writer famous for her racist tweets exposed in her long-ago, has now jumped onto the censor-the-conservatives bandwagon. She tweeted support for banning a conservatives on social media in some complete amnesia regarding her own history of racist tweets. Listen up, TC, freedom has its limits. For example, it is a corporation's god-given right to throw up two middle fingers and not pay for birth control. But to moderate content?! That goes too far. https://t.co/X78YiteqV9 — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) June 6, 2019 She actually made a series of such tweets on her Twitter site, viewable here, which is rather astounding. Someone who's been caught making racist remarks herself on Twitter must be supremely confident that her own racial slurs don't matter. Or that slurs such as hers shouldn't be censored because she did them.

Fortunately, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas was waiting for her. More than a little amusing: NYT Leftist editorial writer — who has a long & ugly history of sending racist tweets https://t.co/7sh2INRhDq — comes out in favor of YouTube censoring conservative speech she disagrees with. #GlassHouses https://t.co/pErmTHCrX8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2019 Jeong, of course replied, quite absurdly: Anyways, here's to Ted Cruz's strong moral stance extending to ISIS propaganda videos — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) June 6, 2019 She had some other whining tweets about the senator, too, viewable here. Does she ever look at herself? Or does she just like being a hypocrite? Something tells me it's the latter. Image credit: XOXO Festival via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.