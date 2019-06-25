Pelosi on enforcing immigration law: ‘What’s the point?’

Nancy Pelosi has gone off the deep end and questioned the legitimacy of enforcing laws that she disagrees with. Anarchy beckons when the top lawmaker in the House of Representatives, third in line for the presidency, takes the position that there is no point in enforcing legal verdicts that are the product of due process. Ryan Saavedra of the Daily Wire has the story:

Speaking at an event in Elmhurst, New York, Pelosi attacked President Donald Trump over the raids from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers that were scheduled to happen over the weekend but were delayed after sensitive information was leaked to the public about the locations of the raids.

"When I saw that the president was going to have these raids, I mean it was so appalling," Pelosi said. "It's outside the circle of civilized human behavior to just be kicking down doors, splitting up families, and the rest of that, in addition to the injustices that are happening at the border. We have legislation to go forward to address those needs, but in terms of interior enforcement, what's the – what's the point?"