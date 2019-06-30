On the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, free speech in the gay community is hard to find

Seasoned journalist Celia Farber, however, is calling attention at her Web site The Truth Barrier to the questionable actions of “Pride 50,” as it is called, in censoring the #WalkAway movement’s attempts to get its message out.

This weekend is the 50th anniversary of the “ Stonewall Uprising .” The violent street demonstrations resulting from the NYC police crackdown on the gay-lesbian-transvestite underground Stonewall bar in Greenwich Village on June 27, 1969 for public behavior that was then illegal in 49 states is credited with kicking off the homosexual rights movement. The event is currently being celebrated in mainstream news accounts , nation- and world-wide commemorations , and corporate advertising that is treating Stonewall much like like Rosa Parks’s refusal to go to the back of the bus in Birmingham, Ala. In 1955.

Farber broke the story of the #WalkAway movement exactly one year ago in an article in The Epoch Times – described in Thomas Lifson’s article in AT on July 1, 2018.

On June 29, 2019, Farber reported on the travails of Brandon Straka, the founder of the #WalkAway movement, in the face of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, in her article LGBT CIVIL WAR: #WalkAway Banned As Second Venue Cancels Town Hall, Threaten To Call Police On Straka and Panel:

“Pride”, on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, allows no “dissent,” from within its ranks. It has become a new totalitarian cultural movement, not one of “inclusion” but of a comprehensive domination–daring any company, group, school, church, or individual to fail to show allegiance by hoisting its flag. The explosive displays of Rainbow flags seems merely an expression of fear–trying to ward off accusations of “trans-phobia” were anybody to leave any public surface neutral. Most people don’t care that much about other people’s sexual orientation, but in this case, we don’t have that option. We must show constant enthusiasm, even as the very same people who demand our tolerance so often show us hateful intolerance, amidst an ever more tyrannical and even violent atmosphere.

Celia Farber has been a friend since we first met in 1993. At that time, she was six years into chronicling and deconstructing the War on AIDS in her monthly dispatches for SPIN magazine in an ongoing series titled “Words From the Front.” She has written for a variety of mainstream publications including Esquire. Her probing 1998 cover story on O.J. Simpson was reportedly the best-selling issue in Esquire’s history.

Farber is the daughter of pioneering conservative talk show host Barry Farber She has recently emerged as a critic of politically correct group think and her prolific Twitter account, in this writer’s opinion, is a daily must-read.

In her June 29, 2019 article on the dissing of #Walkaway, she reports on the totalitarian impulses of the gay establishment today:

#WalkAway’s message is essentially an open door for minorities, (gay, black, Jewish, Latino, transgender, etc) former leftists, lifelong Democrats, and others who seek freedom of political discourse, to self-define politically and spiritually. The revolutionary message Straka so brilliantly bottled was that it’s “ok” to “walk away” from abuse, lies, and yes, “hate.” He broke down the wall of silence that existed between the silently suffering and the new patriotic movements–those who were defecting from within the ranks, following Trump era psychoses. And yes, you guessed it—this (being fed up with hate) is now defined as the new “hate.”. . . So for the second time this summer, a venue booked #WalkAway for an LGBT “Town Hall,” signed contracts, took their check, and then canceled just before the event, refusing to explain why, and seemingly indifferent to legal repercussions. This is an expression of the contempt reserved for any and all who don’t toe the PC, Marxist, Trump-despising party line: They don’t even deserve answers to why they are being canceled. When the New York City LGBT Center canceled, they didn’t contact Straka-; He learned of it on social media.

Farber’s full account of Brandon Straka and his “WalkAway group being suppressed exactly one year after it emerged – in the face of the fawning coverage of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall – is well worth reading. This article is but a small introduction to the rich trove of investigative work of one of the best journalists of our time, Ms. Celia Ingrid Farber.

