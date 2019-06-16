Obama playing dictator-in-exile from a kingly south of France palace?

President Obama is living the life of a former king, vacationing these days at a palatial estate in the south of France. At what point has he made enough? Silly us for asking.

Former US president Barack Obama and his family arrived in Avignon in the south of France for a week's holiday just days after they were pictured celebrating daughter Sasha's graduation from high school.

The Obamas are reportedly staying at a luxurious 18th century farmhouse on Bathelasse island, near the Provencal city.

Barack, 57, his wife Michelle, 55, and their two daughters Sasha, 18, and Malia, 20, will relax at the palatial Le Mas des Poiriers, rented at 55,000 euros for the week, according to a report by Le Parisien.

The two former first daughters were seen out and about Saturday after jetting into the Provencal city on Friday.

Security detail from the Gard regional police as well as the US Secret Service will surround the residence as the former first family visit the area.

The property sits on 65 acres - providing seclusion and privacy for the Obamas during their stay.

Why the taxpayers should pay for this via the security guard details, as if the man can't afford any of his own after all the payoffs he's now collecting from speeches and book deals is rather a side issue.

The problem is that this comes as he's engaging in quite a few shenanigans on his own around Europe.

DCWhispers, a pretty reliable blog, reprinted an item stringing together all the Obama spottings around Europe with its leaders, all of whom are of the #NeverTrump ilk, calling it the activity of a "dictator in exile." Obama's met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He's also met with French President Emmanuel Macron. Funny, he's now staying in Macron's country now... And all of this comes as Obama has become increasingly implicated in the activities to overthrow President Trump from Deep State, a trail that's now being investigated by the Justice Department. And it comes as revelations roll out about Obama's former Secretary of State, John Kerry, as well as other prominent Democrats, such as Sen. Dianne Feinstein, meet with America's enemies such as Iran on the sly, advising them to hold on until they can retake power.

The DCWhispers writer raises even more questions:

Why is a former president, any former president, conducting policy discussions that might have foreign policy implications with the leaders of foreign governments without first clearing his contacts with the currently seated administration? That question is of even greater import in light of the diametrically opposed world views held by the current president and the former president. Is Obama using his relationships with foreign leaders to continue pushing for the expansion of globalism, the shadow government’s foreign policy agenda?

If it's all true, this is indeed how many ex-dictators in exile act. And actually, it's never before been seen by former American presidents. It's clearly a kind of decadence borne of a lifestyle of an idle rich person -- using that idle time to plot a comeback. The south-of-France thang is a nice touch.

At a minimum, it's time to pull the plug on the taxpayer funding for the presidential lifestyles-of-the-rich-and-famous abroad. It's gone too far and now it's leading to trouble. Why should the Secret Service tag this guy at huge taxpayer expense wherever he goes? And why should he be allowed to use these resources to run a shadow government?

