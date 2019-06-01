Obama offers blatant lies about US gun laws in speech given in Brazil

Or perhaps he thought he could get away with telling lies because he was overseas and there were no television cameras recording his speech visible on platforms in the back of the auditorium. He was in Sao Paulo to address an annual high tech gathering called VTEX, which claims 15,000 people a day attend it, but it is not clear how many were in the auditorium for his speech.

Former President Barack Obama reportedly told author Richard Wolffe, “‘You know, I actually believe my own bullshit.” So, it is possible that he actually had no idea what he was talking about when he spread blatant lies about US gun control laws to a large gathering on Brazil. The BS of the Left couldbe all he ever bothetd toabsorb before shooting off his mouth.

But at a tech gathering, you can be sure that a few people would record the presentation on cell phones. And that’s how we found out about the fantasy he was peddling to foreigners about the purported ease in acquiring firearms in the United States:

Obama tells Brazil crowd: "Some of you may be aware our gun laws in the United States don’t make much sense. Anybody can buy any weapon any time -- without much if any regulation, they can buy it over the Internet, they can buy machine guns." pic.twitter.com/MFFTgaFwLS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 31, 2019

This is absolute BS. Nate Madden of The Blaze lays out the extent of the lies:

First off, not everyone can buy a gun in the United States. Convicted felons and people under indictment for felonies cannot buy guns under federal law. Other "prohibited persons" include fugitives from justice, people convicted of domestic violence, convicted drug users, people adjudicated as a "mental defective," illegal aliens, people who were dishonorably discharged from the military and people who have renounced their U.S. citizenship. (snip) Obama’s machine gun claim is wildly false: In 1986, the Hughes Amendment to the Firearm Owners protection act made it "unlawful for any person to transfer or possess a machine gun." Before that, automatic firearms were required to be registered under the National Firearms Act, which was first passed in 1934. However, automatics that were already registered under the NFA were grandfathered in under the Hughes Amendment, meaning that "NFA guns" manufactured before 1986 are still legal for private ownership and transfer. In order to buy one, however, you have to first apply a tax stamp from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives — which costs $200 and requires the notification of a local chief law enforcement officer — and then register with the bureau. That process can take months or longer. And paying for the tax stamp is only a minor part of the expense of legally acquiring a pre-1986 transferable NFA machine gun. They can also get quite expensive, often costing tens of thousands of dollars or more.

Brazil, where Obama was speaking, has had strict gun control laws, but also has one of the highest murder rates in the world. ust ike Chicago. However, Jessica Chasmar in the Washington Times notes that Brazil’s new populist president is moving the country in the direction of firearms freedom in order to stem the tide of lawlessness:

Mr. Obama’s comments come just weeks after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree easing restrictions on gun imports and increasing the amount of ammunition a person can buy. In January, Mr. Bolsonaro signed a decree making it easier for Brazilians to keep weapons at home without first demonstrating that they have a need to own a gun.

Abysmally ignorant or blatant liar? Either way, Barack Obama is a hideous ex-president.