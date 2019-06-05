New York Times invents new term to obscure the reality of abortion
Somewhere, George Orwell is having a good laugh at the former premier newspaper of the United States, which has become the "Newspeak Times" instead of the New York Times. Rachel Stolzfoos reports at the Daily Caller:
The New York Times traded in the term "fetal heartbeat" for "embryonic pulsing" in a report on Louisiana's new abortion ban last week, playing to abortion advocates and journalists eager to downplay the realities of abortion.
"The measure would require an ultrasound test for any woman seeking to terminate a pregnancy, and forbid abortion if the test detects embryonic pulsing — which can occur before many women know they are pregnant," reporter Alan Blinder wrote. The sanitizing language was first highlighted by Breitbart News. It's not a medical term and was apparently invented by Blinder.
Photo credit: Robert Leverington.
When a newspaper struggles to obscure the truth of what it reports on, it forfeits the title of "news"-paper.
