New York Times invents new term to obscure the reality of abortion

The New York Times traded in the term "fetal heartbeat" for "embryonic pulsing" in a report on Louisiana's new abortion ban last week, playing to abortion advocates and journalists eager to downplay the realities of abortion.

Somewhere, George Orwell is having a good laugh at the former premier newspaper of the United States, which has become the "Newspeak Times" instead of the New York Times. Rachel Stolzfoos reports at the Daily Caller :

"The measure would require an ultrasound test for any woman seeking to terminate a pregnancy, and forbid abortion if the test detects embryonic pulsing — which can occur before many women know they are pregnant," reporter Alan Blinder wrote. The sanitizing language was first highlighted by Breitbart News. It's not a medical term and was apparently invented by Blinder.



When a newspaper struggles to obscure the truth of what it reports on, it forfeits the title of "news"-paper.